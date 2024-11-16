From the fringe

Lumberton High School basketball to hold tournament

The Lumberton Pirates basketball program will hold its fourth annual golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament will be a four-man captain’s-choice format with a 1 p.m. shotgun start. Entries are $75 per player or $300 per team. Hole sponsorships are available for $100.

Multiple prizes will be given and a free dinner will be provided after tournament play.

For more information contact Bryant Edwards at 910-625-5723.

Pinecrest Country Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Ray Lowry and Greg Dial were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a six-stroke victory over Tommy Lowry and Joe Locklear. Richard Lowery and J.B. Lowry were the winners of the second flight followed by Warren Bowen and Alton Haggins who came in second place. Danny Glasscock, who played as a single, won the third flight with Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson taking second. Ray Lowry, Jim Rogers and Lee Hunt, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Tommy Davis with a 69, James Thompson 71, Mitch Grier 72, Chris Barfield 73, James Cox 73, Tracey Hunt 74, Robert Clyburn 74, Tom Lee 75, Robert Lawson 76, Danny Glasscock 76, Andy Andrews 76, Mike Connor 77, J.T. Powers 77, Terrance McCallum 77 and Barry Leonard 77.

