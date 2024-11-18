ANDERSON, S.C. — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot better than 49% from the field and scored 40 points in the paint on the way dominating 84-59 victory over Georgia Southwestern on Saturday inside the Abney Athletic Center as part of the Anderson Challenge.

The victory for the Braves (3-1) marks the second consecutive win and improve to 13-8 all-time against Georgia Southwestern. It was the most points give up by the Hurricanes (1-2) since a 93-88 setback to Minnesota State in the NCAA Elite Eight last season.

UNC Pembroke took an early 9-3 lead with a layup from Anastasia Sinclair, but Destiny Garrett knocked down a pair of free throws to work the Georgia Southwestern deficit back to 9-5 with just under five minutes left in the first quarter. Kelci Adams canned a three to spark a 7-0 run to push the UNCP lead out to 16-5 with 3:39 on the clock, but Ndidiamaka Ndukwe stopped the run with a running layup seconds later. UNCP shot a game-best 60% from the floor in the period to lead 27-16 at the end of the period.

A pair of Hannah Russell layups and a jumper from Maya Hood marked the first six points of the quarter to push the UNCP lead out to 33-16 with 7:42 on the clock. Ndukwe knocked down a jumper in the paint and then a 3-pointer to cut the Hurricanes deficit back to 39-23, with just under six minutes on the clock. The Braves closed out the half on a 13-4 run that ended with a layup from Stella Mollica at the buzzer to send the teams to the locker rooms with UNC Pembroke leading 52-27.

Mollica knocked down a 3-pointer to pad the UNCP lead, 59-35, with 4:15 remaining in the third quarter. GSW scored the next three points, but an old-fashioned 3-point play from Mollica and a pair of free throws from Natalie Evington pushed the Black & Gold’s lead out to 65-40 with 60 seconds left in the period. Detavia Salter made good on a layup as time expired, but the Braves held a hefty 65-42 advantage heading into the final stanza.

The Hurricanes scored the first six points of the quarter to chip away at their deficit, 65-48, but the Braves answered with a 10-4 surge capped off with a triple from Adams to push their lead out to 75-52. UNCP shot 50% from the floor during the final quarter and outscored GSW 9-7 to end the game.

Sinclair finished with a career-high 18 points on a 7-for-9 shooting performance. The sophomore grabbed five rebounds in 26 minutes of work.

Adams turned in a 14-point showing highlighted by a 4-for-10 performance from the perimeter. Adams nearly registered her second-straight double-double with eight rebounds in 35 minutes of action.

Mollica turned in a double-double showing with 12 points and 10 assists. The newcomer also added three rebounds, a trio of steals and one block.

Tiana Spann and Russell each also had double-figure scoring with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Nine different players scored for the Braves, including five players logging double-digit scoring.

The Braves limited Georgia Southwestern to zero fast break points, while the Black & Gold scored 21 points off of 13 Georgia Southwestern turnovers. UNCP posted a 17-11 advantage on second chance points.

The Braves will make their home debut on Wednesday when they welcome Fayetteville State to town for a Gold Out. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Braves volleyball defeats Shorter, advances to CC quarterfinals

The UNC Pembroke volleyball team hit .303 from the net and registered seven services on the way to a 3-0 (25-13, 25-20, 25-13) sweep over Shorter in the second round of the Conference Carolinas Tournament on Sunday afternoon at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves (15-17, 11-7 CC) have now won their last four matches and will face Francis Marion at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday in the quarterfinal match in North Charleston, South Carolina. The setback for the Hawks (17-14, 11-7 CC) snapped a six-game winning streak and fall to 8-6 when playing on the road.

Shorter tied the score at 7-7 in the first set with a kill from Victoria Sparks, but UNC Pembroke would put together a 10-2 run to lead 17-9 in the opening set. An Emily Crocker kill stopped the UNCP run, but the Braves hit .273 from the net and closed out the set on an 8-3 surge to win 25-13.

Tyler Patterson’s kill gave the hosts a slight 9-8 advantage in the second set, but the Hawks put together a 5-1 run to lead 13-10. UNC Pembroke used an 11-2 run to take a 21-15 lead, but Shorter would continue to chip away at its deficit, 22-18, with a kill from Sparks. UNCP hit .300 from the net and took the second set 25-20 after winning three out of the last five points.

The Braves got a quick start in the third set and used a kill from Daley to lead 12-7 in the third set. Shorter worked its deficit back to 13-11, but UNCP hit a match-best .346 from the net and closed out the match on a 12-2 run, winning the set 25-13.

Daley had 10 kills and two blocks for UNCP, Abby Peduzzi had nine kills and two aces, Ruby Countryman had six kills and four blocks, Patterson had 31 assists and 11 digs, Brette Doile had four assists and 11 digs, Karagyn Durco had eight digs and Savannah Whaley had two blocks.

Braves wrestling has seven top-five finishers at King Open

UNC Pembroke found themselves with seven wrestlers in contention for titles at their respective weight classes, but the length of the tournament forced the Braves to withdraw early in order to begin the trek back to Pembroke.

Avery Buonocore (141 pounds), ninth-ranked Jake Piccirilli (149), Shylik Scriven (184), Christopher Dickey (197), Quintez Shipman (197), Nigel Williams (197), and Oggie Atwood (285) were all undefeated on the mat at the time of withdrawal.

Cody Williams (133 pounds), Will Lowery (165), David Varner (184), and Massimo Sullivan (285) were each still alive in the consolation bracket, as well.

Buonocore, Piccirilli, Scriven, Dickey, Shipman, Williams, and Atwood combined for nine bonus-point victories on the day.

The Black & Gold had 15 wrestlers register multiple victories.

The Braves will be back in action Saturday as they head to Powder Springs, Georgia, to compete in the Life University Open.

Men’s basketball game against Virginia State postponed

The UNCP men’s basketball home game scheduled for Saturday afternoon against Virginia State was postponed after one backboard was shattered during warmups.

The Braves will now host the Trojans on Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. All tickets that were purchased for Saturday’s game will be valid for the rescheduled date.