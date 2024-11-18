Concord University wide receiver Zion Odoms (16) gets stopped by a trio of UNC Pembroke defenders after catching a pass during Saturday’s game in Athens, W.Va.

UNCP’s Jackson Hills (46) kicks one of his nine extra points in the Braves blowout of Concord University on Saturday in Athens, W.Va.

UNC Pembroke quarterback Colin Johnson (9) gets a pass off against Concord University on Saturday in a game played in Athens, W.Va.

Jaquan Kelly (2) sweeps around the right end for UNC Pembroke as Braves offensive lineman Hunter Turner (middle white uniform) and Chris Russell (79) block Concord University defensive players CJ Williams (65) and Vonte Pannell (0) during Saturday’s Mountain East Conference game.

UNC Pembroke football head coach Mark Hall watches his team expand on its lead in the second half against Concord University on Saturday.

ATHENS, W.Va. — The UNC Pembroke football team registered 619 yards of total offense and limited Concord to just 18 first downs and 224 yard of offense on the way to a 63-7 victory in the season finale on Saturday at Callahan Stadium.

The Braves (6-5, 6-3 MEC) closed out the season on a four-game winning streak, finishing with a winning record after starting the season 0-4. The Mountain Lions (1-10, 1-8 MEC) finish the season on a three-game losing skid and finished 0-6 when playing at home.

Senior quarterback Colin Johnson finished was 23-of-35 on pass attempts and threw for 451 yards and five touchdowns. The senior now holds the school record for most passing touchdowns in a single season with 36.

Early in the game, Concord went for it on fourth down, but Kameron Howard was sacked for a loss of eight yards by Marquis Raspberry where UNC Pembroke took over on their on 29-yard line. Johnson completed a deep pass to Que Kennedy for a 71-yard touchdown for a 7-0 lead.

Howard completed a short pass to Marcus Striggles for a gain of 16 yards, which was followed by a 32-yard rush from J.Q. Brown for a touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

Concord was marching down the field, but Raspberry sacked Howard who fumbled the ball and was recovered by Jahari Clemons to give the Braves the ball on their own 27-yard line. Johnson connected 45 yards with Jo Hayes for a first down, followed by an 11-yard rush from JaQuan Kelly. Johnson found an open Jayden Smith for a 15-yard touchdown and the Braves took a 14-7 lead, which they held through the end of the first quarter.

On the Braves’ next scoring drive, Sincere Baines ran the ball for the first three plays for a total of 24 yards. Johnson and JaQuan Albright connected for a seven-yard completion in the endzone to make it 21-7.

Concord was forced to punt after just three offensive plays where UNCP started on their own 44-yard line. Johnson completed a pass to Albright for a gain of 53 yards followed by a 1-yard completion to Hayes. Kelly broke through the defense to find the endzone for a UNCP touchdown, and the Braves led 28-7 at halftime.

The Braves started with the ball in the second half where Baines returned the opening kickoff for 24 yards. Johnson found an open Josh Jenkins for a completion for 15 yards followed by an 8-yard run from Baines. Johnson continued to move the offense down the field with a 26-yard completion to Baines for a first down. Kennedy caught a 16-yard pass from Johnson which set up a two-yard touchdown run for Baines, giving the Braves a 35-7 advantage.

The UNCP defense limited Concord to another three-and-out and Hayes returned the punt for 24 yards. Johnson completed a deep pass to Kelly for a gain of 25 yards followed by a completion to Hayes for a 25-yard touchdown, and the Braves led 42-7 at the end of the third quarter.

Concord attempted to get a first down on a fourth-and-8 play where Howard’s pass was incomplete to J.Q. Brown, and the Braves took over on their own 32-yard line. Johnson and Smith connected for a gain of 12 yards, as Johnson then completed a 12-yard pass to Albright. Johnson completed a 19-yard pass to Smith which led to a 15-yard touchdown pass to Josh Jenkins for a 49-7 advantage.

The Braves’ Caleb Hester intercepted a pass from Blayne Ferguson which he returned for 17-yards. UNC Pembroke fumbled two plays later as Concord took over on their own 22-yard line. Marquis Raspberry intercepted a pass from Ferguson where he took it to the house for a 14-yard touchdown to extend the lead to 56-7.

Baines ran through the Concord defense for a gain of 25 yards to move down the field. Baines found the endzone with a 2-yard run for the final score of the game.

Baines ran the ball 17 times for 112 total yards and a pair of touchdowns. The sophomore also caught three passes for a total of 60 yards.

Hayes caught seven passes for a total of 104 yards and one touchdown.

Malik McKinzie recorded seven solo tackles and forced one fumble. The junior also had five tackles for a total of 21-yards and three sacks for a total of 19 yards.

Braves kicker Jackson Hills was 9-for-9 on the day on extra-point attempts.

The Braves limited Concord to just 18 total first downs.

UNCP head coach Mark Hall becomes the first coach in the history of the program to go .500 or better in his first two seasons.