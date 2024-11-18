CAMERON — The Lumberton wrestling team finished second and three Pirates won individual titles over the weekend at the Viking Invitational hosted by Union Pines.

Travelian Hall (113 pounds), Damicquen Powell (138) and Aaron Ellison (144) each won their classification. James Ellison (190) finished second for the Pirates, Kene Black (165) finished third, Alexander Moody (120), Trenyce Campbell-Bethea (132), Ladarius Page (150) and Avery McNeil (215) each finished fourth and Dexter Stephens (175) was fifth.

“Lots of guys stepping into varsity roles this season, getting reps and getting better at wrestling,” Pirates coach James Bell said. “Great start to the season but there’s still plenty of a room to improve and get better.”

Hall pinned all three of his tournament opponents en route to the title, beating Cardinal Gibbons’ Luke Richards in the championship match.

Powell pinned his first three tournament opponents to reach the championship, then won by 13-3 major decision over Apex’ Jackson Laughlin in the final.

Aaron Ellison, in his first high school tournament, pinned his first two opponents before beating a pair of Apex wrestlers in the semifinals and championship, topping Gavin Penfield with a 15-3 major decision in the semifinals and defeating Gabe Defreitas by technical fall in the championship.

James Ellison pinned three opponents by pin including Middle Creek’s Hutton Walters in the semifinals before losing the championship by 18-6 major decision against Union Pines’ Brock Sullivan.

Black was pinned in the second round by eventual tournament champ Tripp Sullivan of Union Pines, but won four consolation-round matches to take third place, beating Guilherme Schmidt-Costa in the third-place match by 3-0 decision.

Tournament host Union Pines won the team competition with 289.5 points, with Lumberton finishing second at 227, well ahead of third-place Hickory Ridge, which had 192.

Lumberton travels to Scotland High School this weekend for the Tartan Duals.