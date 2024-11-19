PEMBROKE — Another successful week on the field paid off for the UNC Pembroke football team as Colin Johnson has been named as the Mountain East Conference Offensive Player of the Week and Malik McKinzie was tabbed as the Mountain East Conference Defensive Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday.

The announcement marks the third time this season that the Braves have had multiple players earn player of the week honors the same week. It is the second honor this season for Johnson, and the first of the season for McKinzie.

A native of Sanford, Johnson finished Saturday’s victory completing 23-of-35 pass attempts and threw for five touchdowns. Johnson registered 451 yards of total offense during Saturday’s 63-7 victory at Concord. The redshirt senior broke the single season record for most passing touchdowns in a season on Saturday.

A product of Sumter High School, McKinzie spearheaded the UNCP defense that allowed just one touchdown on Saturday. The junior finished with a team-best seven total tackles, all of which were solo tackles. McKinzie had five tackles for a loss of 21 yards and three sacks for a loss of 19 total yards. He also forced on fumble on Saturday as well.

Adams named CC Offensive Player of the Week

A strong showing in the Anderson Challenge over the weekend paid dividends for Kelci Adams who has been named as the Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday afternoon.

A native of Fort Mill, S.C., Adams played key minutes over the weekend that helped the Braves to a 2-0 week over regional opponents. Adams started the week with a double-double performance against Anderson with 17 points and 11 rebounds. The graduate student closed out the weekend competition with 14 points and eight rebounds against Georgia Southwestern on Saturday.

Adams averaged 15.5 points and 9.5 rebounds per game over the weekend. She also averaged 7.5 defensive rebounds as well. Adams also ranks second in Conference Carolinas for rebounds per game.

Patterson named CC Specialist of the Week

Good news continued for Tyler Patterson on Monday as she has been named as the Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week, league officials announced.

The announcement marks the fourth weekly honor this season for Patterson.

A native of Jacksonville, Fla., Patterson started the week with 24 assists and eight digs against Chowan. The sophomore also had four block assists against Chowan as well. Patterson closed out the week with a double-double performance at Converse in the regular season finale with 38 assists and 14 digs. She added one service ace and one block assist against the Valkyries.

Patterson averages 9.38 assists per set and leads the conference in the category.