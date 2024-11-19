PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke sophomores Abby Peduzzi and Tyler Patterson were recognized on Monday afternoon after earning All-Conference honors in the release of the 2024 Conference Carolinas Volleyball All-Conference team, league officials announced.

The announcement marks the fourth consecutive year that the Braves have had multiple players earn All-Conference accolades. Peduzzi was tabbed as a first-team All-Conference honoree, while Patterson earned a spot on the second-team all-conference list.

A native of Hilton Head, Peduzzi has started in all 32 matches and played in 117 total sets this season. The sophomore has accumulated 383.0 points this season and averages 3.27 points per set. Peduzzi averages 2.96 kills per set and has logged double-digit kills 18 different times this season. She ranks sixth in the league for kills per set and seventh in the conference for points per set.

A product of Creekside High School, Patterson has started in all 32 matches and seen action in 117 total sets this season. Patterson averages 9.38 assists per set and registered 31 service aces. The sophomore surpassed the 1,000-career assist mark earlier this season and had scored 135.0 points. A three-time Conference Carolinas Specialist of the Week, Patterson leads the conference in assists per set.