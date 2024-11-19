SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Fairmont native William McGirt finished tied for 37th at the PGA Tour’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the front end of back-to-back weeks of competing to close out the 2024 golf calendar.

After Friday’s 66, his best round in almost exactly one year, McGirt shot a 2-under 69 on Friday, with eagles on the par-5 seventh and 17th holes. Sunday, McGirt shot 1-over 72 in the final round, with consecutive birdies on the par-4 ninth and 10th holes along with three bogeys in the round. He finished 12 strokes behind Rafael Campos, who became just the second Puerto Rican to win on the PGA Tour.

McGirt, who is playing the 2024 PGA Tour season on conditional status, moved from 209th to 200th in the FedExCup standings. The top 125 after this week’s RSM Classic will earn full status for 2025. His tie for 37th in Bermuda was his second-highest finish in 2024, behind only a tie for 24th at the ISCO Championship in mid-July.

This week, McGirt returns stateside to play in the RSM Classic in St. Simons Island, Georgia, less than 100 miles from his Bluffton, South Carolina residence. He will make his eighth start in the event, played at Sea Island Resort, where he has made the cut in six of his previous seven appearances, with four top-32 finishes including a tie for eighth in 2018. He has a 68.46 career scoring average in the event.

McGirt will tee off Thursday at 8:50 a.m. in the first group off on the first hole at Sea Island’s Seaside Course, paired with Kevin Tway and Patrick Rodgers. The trio will tee off at 9:56 a.m. Friday at Sea Island’s Plantation Course. The third and final rounds will be played on the Seaside Course after the cut is made on Friday.

Defending champion Ludvig Aberg is the heavy favorite for the RSM Classic, the last Tour event of 2024. Other favorites include Davis Thompson, Denny McCarthy and Brian Harman in a field that also includes tournament host Davis Love III and Butterfield Bermuda Championship winner Campos.