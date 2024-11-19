LHS dedicates

Coach Danny

Graham Court

Danny Graham, fourth from left, takes a photo with administrators during Friday’s dedication for Coach Danny Graham Court at Lumberton High School. Pictured, from left, are School Board members Bradley Phillips and Vonta Leach, Lumberton Principal Larry Brooks, Graham, School Board member Tre Britt, Public Schools of Robeson County Athletic Director Glenn Patterson Sr., School Board member John Simmons and Lumberton Athletic Director Ted White.

Lumberton Athletic Director Ted White, right, speaks as the Lumberton girls basketball team looks on during Friday’s dedication for Coach Danny Graham Court.

Danny Graham, third from right, and his family take a photo on Coach Danny Graham Court before Friday’s dedication at Lumberton High School.

LUMBERTON — By the time Friday night came along and it was time to dedicate Coach Danny Graham Court inside Lumberton High School’s gymnasium, it seemed about the only person who didn’t know it would be happening was the man for whom the court was being named.

The school surprised Graham, its longtime girls basketball and track coach, with the honor, making it official with a ceremony between the girls and boys varsity basketball games between Lumberton and Fairmont.

“It was really surprising, because I knew nothing about it,” Graham said. “They said they’d been working on it for three or four months.”

The honor comes after Graham spent a quarter century coaching and teaching physical education at the school.

The accolades from that tenure are nearly endless. Graham was 497-147 as the Pirates girls basketball head coach and is the winningest coach in the history of Lumberton High School athletics. This includes a 4A state championship in 2001 and a state runner-up finish in 2002.

Graham won seven conference championships and was named Coach of the Year in his conference eight times and in Robeson County 10 times. He has coached nine Robeson County Shootout championships — no other program, boys or girls, has more than eight in total, regardless of the coach.

“Coach Graham is a legend to Lumberton basketball,” said Glenn Patterson Sr., the Public Schools of Robeson County athletic director. “I’ve watched Coach Graham for many years coach, had some great squads that played their hearts out for him. … He’s a great asset. It’s a great and worthy cause, very well-deserved, and a long time coming.”

Graham also coached the 4A state runners-up in track in 1998 and 14 individual state champions in the sport.

This doesn’t even account for the immeasurable impact made by the athletes he coached and the students he taught while at Lumberton from 1994-2018.

“He’s meant a lot, not just to the basketball players but the kids he’s taught, and even if you start looking at the players that he’s coached that are coaches now and things like that,” Lumberton Athletic Director Ted White said. “Coaches and teachers make a big impact and you don’t always see the branches that come from it.”

True to his humility, Graham gives a lot of the credit to those around him for the successes he was able to have with the Pirates.

“I was kind of the one who led the ship, I had some really great players that bought into what I did, the way that I wanted to do it and how hard we wanted to work at it,” Graham said. “That was the same with, during my tenure there we also had some really good track teams, and some of them were there (Friday) night, and kind of the same way with them.”

He also credited his assistant coaches — particularly Sam Davis, who coached with Graham for 17 seasons and was the girls basketball head coach from 2018-20.

About 30 former players came to honor Graham as part of Friday’s dedication. This included several members of the 2001 girls basketball state championship.

“I feel like it was well overdue and I’m so happy they were able to make that happen for him,” said Billie McDowell Martin. “Obviously Coach Graham built a legacy at the high school, not only highlighting our championship, but just overall. It’s been so many kids to go through his program and they develop and they continue to play or just kind of took those skills and applied it to life elsewhere.”

“Seeing everybody that could show up for him just show up, it says a lot; I know it was close to 30 girls,” Yolanda Jones said. “Just to be reunited with the handful that we had from that state championship team, it was nice, I could tell that he was excited about that. Because those were the golden years.”

The players described Graham as an energetic coach who would be sure to keep his players motivated.

“Regardless of if we were leading by 30, sometimes 50 points, he is still coaching his heart out,” McDowell Martin said. “Just screaming and really just still going hard. There was never a moment that he sat back and just chilled on the bench. He really put everything out there, so thinking about that particular year was the same thing.”

“Graham was a hard coach — not a hard coach to get along with, but he wanted to win, so that mentality and how he presented himself at practice,” Jones said. “I can remember him just pushing you to the max. … He was hollering and stomping and he was full of energy.”

Now, 23 years since that state championship and six years after his retirement from coaching, administration at Lumberton High School and members of the Robeson County Board of Education were eager to make sure Graham was recognized through the court naming.

“Very deserving. I’ve had no backlash whatsoever, and part of my thing is I wanted him to still enjoy it while he’s still living,” school board member Tre Britt said. “Too many times we go to naming stuff after somebody’s gone. … Without him, we wouldn’t have the state championship, the runner-up, and I think there’s 12 banners hanging up in (the gym) from track to basketball. His dedication over the years and all the time he’s spent on that court, he deserves it.”

Graham remains involved in the schools, working as a part-time teacher in the Learning Acceleration Program (LAP) in Rowland and previously substitute teaching at Lumberton. He is also the bookkeeper for the Lumberton boys basketball program.

“That’s not nothing against (Lumberton girls) coach Ivy (Johnson); Coach (Bryant) Edwards asked me, this is my third year doing it and I like doing it for them,” Graham said. “I really get along good with Coach Edwards; I think he’s a really good coach, and he kind of coaches like me.”

Having a coach as accomplished as Graham still around is a big asset for the program, Edwards said.

“All the students still know who he is; it’s not like he’s just like faded off and the old coach, he’s still around and still a part of Lumberton,” Edwards said. “He definitely helps give insights, and I talk to him after games, before games. He’s just a great basketball mind that I love talking to, about in-game stuff and outside stuff.”

While Graham does not have any direct involvement in the Lady Pirates program he coached for more than two decades, he’s around enough to be a sounding board for Johnson as well.

“Coach Graham and I talk regularly,” Johnson said. “We pick each other’s brains and talk to each other quite a bit. He’s very encouraging and he’s just a great coach. … When he comes around he’s always got something to say to the girls, he’s always got some coaching tidbits, so it’s fun to be able to have him come around as much as he does.”

Graham also remains around the school in another capacity: as a grandfather. Both his grandchildren attend the school, with grandson Noah Britt playing football and baseball for the Pirates and granddaughter Emma Britt on the cheerleading team.

Friday’s dedication came in the 2024-25 season opener for both Lumberton varsity basketball teams. As the Pirates continue through the rest of the winter — and in perpetuity as well — on Coach Danny Graham Court, the inscription along each sideline will be a reminder of the coach’s leadership and success in the program.

“He means so much to the girls basketball program, and I think it’s such an honor to be able to name the court after him,” Johnson said. “You kind of always know what he’s built and what he wants, it’s always in the back of your mind, so it’s a really awesome thing for him.”

