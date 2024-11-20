PEMBROKE — Through four games of the 2024 season, the UNC Pembroke football team was lost and searching for answers.

Losses to Wingate, Fayetteville State and Charleston to open the season had been disappointing but understandable, playing against tough competition, with two of those games on the road and injuries affecting the Braves’ performance.

But a 14-7 loss at Glenville State on Sept. 28 was a much tougher pill to swallow, and when the Braves got back on the bus to travel home there were a lot of questions and somber moods.

“That Glenville game, I ain’t going to lie, we got back on the bus and I was like ‘yo, there’s no way we just lost, starting out 0-4, my senior year,’” senior receiver Jo Hayes said when looking back recently. “I’m like, nah, especially with all the talent we have on the roster, all the returners we brought in, it was kind of like the mindset of, nah, we’ve got to turn this thing around.”

“When we lost to Glenville six weeks ago and we were 0-4, that bus ride home and that Monday morning meeting was about as humbling an experience as I’ve ever been a part of, and just seeing the faces of the team,” UNCP coach Mark Hall said. “But credit to the kids, the coaches, we picked ourselves back up, we pulled our chin strap a little tight, we got back to work and those guys have gotten on a little run since then.”

Indeed, that Glenville State loss proved to be a turning point for UNCP, and after a 63-7 win Saturday at Concord the Braves finished the 2024 season with a winning record, winning six of their last seven games to come back from 0-4 to end the campaign 6-5.

The season was nothing like what some may have expected, with momentum off a 7-3 season in Hall’s 2023 debut that ended with four blowout wins, and many key players back from that squad. Instead, the Braves were out of any potential playoff contention early, and never even had a record above .500 until completing the season finale.

But the record books will simply say the 2024 Braves were 6-5 — a winning season — without mention that the team did spend nine weeks with a losing record.

“Obviously we’ve won five out of six,” Hall said after beating Frostburg State on Nov. 9 to get to 5-5. “The way we’re winning, I couldn’t be more proud of these guys for just facing and handling that adversity of being 0-4 and putting themselves in a position to be 5-5 and now hopefully have a winning season.”

For the second straight season, UNCP finished with a flourish — the Braves outscored the opposition 262-61 over the last four games, scoring 58 points or more in each of them with a school-record 79-point output against West Virginia Wesleyan on Nov. 2.

There were a few key injuries for the Braves through the first-half struggles, with some players either returning to the field or regaining 100% form down the stretch. But perhaps none embody the resilience of the 2024 Braves more than quarterback Colin Johnson, who played through a broken foot suffered on the first play of the season against Wingate to become a first-team All-Mountain East Conference performer and set a new single-season UNCP record for passing touchdowns with 36.

While this quote was about the team, not himself — which won’t surprise anyone that knows the senior — it can apply to his individual season just the same: “I feel like we did a good way of just responding and learning from it and moving on and staying focused on next week. That’s the thing about football, you’ve got to celebrate the wins and you’ve got to focus on the losses, but you’ve just got to come back to work the next week and be ready to play for the next game. I’m just proud of the way we responded.”

That response, Hayes says, came after a change of mentality following that long bus ride back from Glenville.

“After that (Glenville State) game we kind of just had that mindset of doing whatever we’ve got to do to win,” said Hayes, who is currently second nationally in Division II with 17 touchdown receptions. “So starting with Wheeling, and then every game after that, it’s like, if we’ve got to scratch, claw, fight, if I’ve got to lose a finger, that’s what we’ve got to do to win.”

And the on-field results prove that it worked.

Hall said recently “we’ll have all offseason to stew and kind of be frustrated about what could’ve, should’ve, would’ve happened with this season.” And while there’s truth in that — and every program will dissect every element of its season, good and bad, in the coming months — I have a feeling that the prevailing mood around the Bob Caton Fieldhouse will ultimately not be one of disappointment, but of pride in what the Braves overcame and accomplished.

They showed that level of pride in themselves all season, after all, by forging on after such a tough start. By continuing to battle, and ultimately winning more battles than they lost.

As a result, they’ll perhaps carry more positive energy into the offseason than any other 6-5 team in the country as the program looks forward to a fresh start — and some much-shorter road trips — in Conference Carolinas next fall.

