PEMBROKE — A 25-point third-quarter output by visiting Union Pines led the Vikings past the Purnell Swett boys basketball team 64-45 in the Rams’ season opener Tuesday.

Purnell Swett (0-1) led 8-6 after the first quarter and Union Pines (1-0) led 19-18 at halftime before the Vikings outscored the Rams 25-13 in the third quarter to take a 44-31 lead. Union Pines continued the momentum in the fourth, outscoring Purnell Swett 20-14 to pull away for the 19-point victory.

Collin Sampson led Purnell Swett with 13 points and had three steals. Jeremiah Barnes scored 10 points and seven rebounds and Sean Locklear had six rebounds and three steals.

Jaylen Kyle scored 25 points and Omari Walker had 10 for Union Pines. Aiden Leonard, who had eight points, led the Vikings with 10 rebounds.

Union Pines was 17-for-24 at the free-throw line, while Purnell Swett was just 8-for-25.

Purnell Swett plays Friday at Hoke County.

Union Pines dominates Lady Rams

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team lost to Union Pines 59-17 to open the season at home Tuesday.

Union Pines (1-0) began the game on a 21-0 run and took a 23-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Vikings led 36-9 at halftime and held a 48-13 advantage at the end of the third quarter. Purnell Swett (0-1) was held to five points or less in each quarter.

Zoey Neff, Terra Bullard and Zaylee Hunt each scored four points for Purnell Swett. Samara McCall and Adisyn Bland each had six rebounds.

Union Pines’ Ashanti Fox scored 25 points, including 14 in the first half, and Gianna Maheu and Taryn Pekala each netted 10. Savannah McCaskill had eight rebounds.

Fairmont boys fall at Seventy-First

The Fairmont boys basketball team lost 65-50 in nonconference action Tuesday at Seventy-First.

Xavier Johnson scored 17 points with four rebounds for Fairmont (0-2), Josiah Billings had nine points with 12 rebounds, Landon Commings had nine points and six rebounds and Aiden Cummings had six points with five assists.

Fairmont plays its home opener against Lumberton on Friday.

Cape Fear tops Red Devils

The Red Springs boys basketball team lost Tuesday’s nonconference road game at Cape Fear 60-27.

Cape Fear (1-0) led 12-3 at the end of the first quarter, 26-10 at halftime and 45-17 at the end of the third quarter.

Khalif Brown had 12 points to lead Red Springs (0-2).

Brady Kennedy led the Colts with 16 points, Phillip Lasane had 13 points and Joshua Green had 12.

Cape Fear won the girls game over the Red Devils, 61-26.