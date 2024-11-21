PEMBROKE — Having lost four of its first five games of the season, the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team entered Wednesday’s game facing a big test with ninth-ranked Lincoln Memorial visiting the English E. Jones Center.

After topping the Railsplitters 83-75, the Braves aced that test, proving to the world — and perhaps themselves — that the defending Conference Carolinas champions still have a lot of high-level basketball in them after the slow start.

“It’s been an interesting nonconference season to say the least, but when we show flashes of what we’re able to do, when we don’t fight our identity and we embrace that gritty toughness — I thought there were a lot of times tonight, we were the first to the floor, we were the first to get a board, we were 50/50 balls,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “I think that’s Braves basketball, and I think we’ve shown it in spurts but we haven’t been consistent with it.”

The Braves (2-4) did it by overcoming a nine-point deficit, outscoring Lincoln Memorial (2-1) 40-23 over the final 13:07 after trailing the Railsplitters 52-43.

“It’s been kind of funny because it’s happened to us a bunch this year,” Braves senior guard Bradlee Haskell said. “It’s either, we’ve got two ways to go; are we going to throw in the towel, or are we going to keep working hard to try to cut the deficit, and that’s what we did today.”

UNCP went on a 13-0 run at that point, starting with a traditional 3-point play from Haskell, followed by three free throws from Ant Abraham and a 3-pointer by Josh Berenbaum to tie the game at 52-52. Haskell hit two more free throws and JaJuan Carr made a layup to give the Braves a 56-52 lead at the 9:30 mark.

“I thought in that moment, that was kind of that check of, OK, are we going to be the team that we’re destined to be this season, or are we going to revert back to what we’ve been before this game,” Richards said. “So I was proud to see that, I hope that builds some confidence that when teams make runs, we’re going to still have a chance to win the game if we keep fighting and we keep persevering through that adversity, so I hope that’s kind of a turning point where if we encounter that same kind of situation in a game that we’re able to overcome it.”

Lincoln Memorial hit five straight free throws to take a 57-56 lead, but the Braves retook the lead for good with two more free throws by Haskell, and used jumpers by Berenbaum and Joe’l Pettiford to hold a 62-57 advantage.

After the teams essentially swapped buckets for a stretch, a Dallas Gardner 3 from the left corner just before the shot clock expired made UNCP’s lead 70-64 with 2:33 to go.

“It was just me staying down,” Gardner said. “This morning I came in and got my shots in, Coach (Dylan Anderson) has been on me about staying consistent and staying confident in my shot even when it’s not going in, and that’s what it led to.”

Gardner hit three free throws on the Braves’ next possession, beginning a stretch of 11 straight UNCP points scored at the charity stripe until a Gardner dunk in the final seconds. LMU was never closer than a five-point deficit in the final stretch, and those free throws put the game away for UNCP.

The Braves finished 29-for-29 at the free-throw line, UNCP’s most free throws made without a miss in recent history.

The guys get in the gym and they work on them, sometimes we make them, sometimes we don’t,” Richards said. “I’m proud that we went 29-for-29, but we don’t talk about free throws; the guys put enough work in and it’s not something we need to talk about whether we shoot them good or not.”

Haskell finished with 26 points and six rebounds, going 14-for-14 at the line. Gardner recovered from a slow start for some key scores late, finishing with 13 points and seven rebounds.

“I kind of got out of myself a little bit, I had a rough start, but guys like Brad, the leaders on my team, keeping me in it, telling me to stay down, it’s going to come to me, things like that throughout this game, and that leadership eventually got us that dub,” Gardner said.

Carr scored 10 points with four rebounds and Elijah Cobb had 10 points with three blocks.

Elyjah Freeman scored 23 points with 11 rebounds for LMU and Osmar Garcia-Araujo had 22 points.

In a first half full of runs, Haskell led the way through a pair of big stretches for the Braves. UNCP led 11-6 early before a 9-0 LMU run, with eight points coming from Garcia-Araujo, to take a 15-11 lead; Haskell had six points and Carr had five in a 13-3 Braves run to answer and go up 24-18 with 6:31 on the first-half clock.

The Railsplitters took a 25-24 lead with a 7-0 run, but UNCP used its own run of 11-3, with five points from Haskell, to take a 35-28 lead with 1:57 left in the half. UNCP led 37-33 at the break.

“We got stops, we finished with two kills in the first half, that’s where you get three stops in a row,” Haskell said. “Just good defense led into open shots and opportunities on the offensive end, and my team just hit me when I was open.”

UNCP begins Conference Carolinas play Saturday with a 4 p.m. matchup against Erskine.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.