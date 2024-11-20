UNC Pembroke’s Stella Mollica (0) looks to pass during Wednesday’s game against Fayetteville State in Pembroke. Mollica matched a UNCP single-game record with 13 assists.

PEMBROKE — In winning Conference Carolinas championships in each of the last two seasons, the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team peaked at the right time and finished strong — but both of those teams were slow to start.

This season, the Lady Braves appear to be in midseason form in November.

UNCP defeated Fayetteville State 63-56 in the Lady Braves’ home opener on Wednesday, earning the fourth win in their first five games of the 2024-25 campaign.

It is the team’s chemistry, senior guard Kelci Adams said, that is behind the fast start.

“I think how close we are on and off the court,” Adams said. “Kind of our chemistry we have, even with these newcomers, they fit in perfectly, and we’re just excelling. I don’t know, it’s just good though, it’s working.”

UNCP last started at 4-1 or better in the 2016-17 season, now matching that mark under first-year head coach Kendra Samuels-Eaton, who credits the team’s intense practices for how well they’re playing so far in games.

“I am kind of hard on them; I tell them all the time, I want practice to be harder than games,” Samuels-Eaton said. “If practice is harder than games, then games will be easier for us. One thing we harp on in practice is rebounding, taking care of the ball, and I think we’re starting to do that a little bit more in games.”

The Braves’ win Wednesday came as Adams tied a career high with 23 points, going 7-for-10 from 3-point range, and set a new career high with 12 rebounds. Her success on the boards continues an early-season surge of rebounding, averaging 9.6 per game through the first five contests, more than double her average last season.

“Coach harps on boxing out and rebounding, and also how we want to speed up the game by running transition, trying to crash boards so we can just get out and go,” Adams said. “I want my posts to get layups, I want my (point guard) and my guards to get layups. It makes the game easy, makes the game fun. Obviously practice, and then just trying to run.”

Stella Mollica, in her fifth game with the Braves after transferring from D’Youville, tied at UNCP single-game assists record with 13, also scoring four points.

“Coming to this school, I’ve been a pass-first point guard,” Mollica said. “Coach doesn’t like to hear that, because I can score the ball too, but just getting the chemistry with my teammates and tonight just penetrating and trying to find the open girl, there was always someone open when we were moving the zone. So just keep my eyes up and dishing out the ball.”

Led by Mollica, the Braves totaled 21 assists on the team’s 25 made field goals.

Adams’ big night began at tipoff, as she scored the team’s first 11 points of the game, including three triples in the stretch. By the time Zaria Clark scored the team’s first non-Adams basket with 3:17 left in the opening quarter, UNCP led 13-7.

“It felt good,” Adams said. “I was wide open, and their zone, we’re shifting it well, and my team was getting me the ball, and I was just feeling it.”

The Braves then finished the first quarter with a 7-0 spurt, with a 3 by Anastasia Sinclair and baskets from Mollica and Hannah Russell to take a 20-9 lead after the opening stanza.

St. Pauls alum Jashontae Harris’ first college basket for Fayetteville State, a 3 from the right corner, cut the Braves’ lead to 20-12. UNCP led 25-17 midway through the quarter when Adams hit another 3, followed by Hannah Russell’s third basket of the quarter and a Natalie Evington triple, her first of the season, to make it 33-17 with 2:38 left in the half. The Broncos outscored the Braves 8-3 over the rest of the half, but UNCP took a 36-25 lead at intermission.

Clark scored the first two Braves baskets of the second half and an Adams 3 to follow made it a 43-27 game, matching the Braves’ largest lead. Fayetteville State closed the lead to 47-36 after Taleah Stephens hit a 3 with 2:51 left in the third quarter, but three baskets assisted by Mollica closed the quarter, capping her record-setting night; the first of the three was an Adams triple, tying her career scoring high, then Sinclair hit the final two, an elbow 3 and an 18-foot jumper at the quarter buzzer, giving UNCP a 55-40 lead heading into the final quarter.

Sinclair scored 10 points with six rebounds for UNCP, continuing a breakout stretch to start her sophomore season.

“One thing that Anastasia’s doing right now is getting in the gym, working out with our coaches, being confident in her ability to score but also getting better with the pass and drive,” Samuels-Eaton said. “You can see more things happening with Anastasia throughout the year.”

UNCP did have to weather a Fayetteville State run in the fourth quarter. The Braves were held to one field goal over the first eight minutes of the period, and the Broncos used back-to-back baskets from Talia Trotter to close to 59-54 with 3:44 remaining.

But the Braves got the required stops defensively, while Russell and Clark each scored key baskets in the final two minutes, stretching the lead back out to 63-54 before a Broncos basket with five seconds remaining.

“That’s part of the chemistry,” Samuels-Eaton said. “I called a timeout just to bring us back together. It was like ‘hey, we are up, calm down, it’s OK.’ We had to reshift, we had to refocus on the task at hand, and I thought we did that and we came out with the win.”

Russell finished with 12 points and four rebounds for UNCP and Clark had eight points and four rebounds.

Trotter led the Broncos with 20 points and added five rebounds and three assists; Keayna McLaughlin had 14 points.

The Braves begin Conference Carolinas play when Erskine visits Pembroke for a 2 p.m. tipoff Saturday.