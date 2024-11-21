ST. PAULS — The St. Pauls girls basketball team defeated Topsail 56-45 in a home nonconference tilt Wednesday.

Zhariana Shipman scored 24 points with five rebounds, five assists and seven steals for St. Pauls (2-0). Alyssa Monroe had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals and Zakoreya Davis had 11 points with five rebounds.

St. Pauls travels to West Brunswick on Friday, when the Bulldogs boys team will also open their season.

Lumberton boys, girls sweep Hoke County

The Lumberton boys and girls basketball teams each defeated Hoke County on Wednesday.

The Pirates boys earned a 53-39 win over the Bucks.

Jaiden Shephard scored 26 points with 18 rebounds, three assists and seven steals for Lumberton (2-0), Nate Lawson had 15 points, Amare Jones had 11 points with seven assists while Lonnie Porter had four asissts with 13 rebounds.

In the girls game, Lumberton won 43-21.

Charley Whitley had 15 points with seven rebounds and four steals, Gabby Locklear scored 12 points with six rebounds, six assists and five steals and Andrea Brown had nine points with seven rebounds and five steals for the Pirates (1-1).

Lumberton plays Friday at Fairmont.

Red Springs falls to Gray’s Creek

A fourth-quarter comeback by the Red Springs boys basketball team fell just short as Gray’s Creek beat the Red Devils 64-62 Wednesday.

Gray’s Creek (1-0) led 47-33 at the end of the third quarter; Red Springs (0-3) outscored the Bears 29-17 in the fourth quarter.

The Red Devils led 12-10 after the first quarter and 25-21 at halftime before the Bears took the lead with a 26-8 third-quarter advantage.

Darren Wilkins led Red Springs with 23 points, Khalif Brown had 18 points and Brice Melvin scored 10.

Quion Andrews scored 21 points to lead Gray’s Creek and Daego Smith added 11.

Gray’s Creek won the girls game over Red Springs 57-35.

Red Springs hosts Pender on Monday.