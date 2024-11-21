PEMBROKE — A testament to outstanding achievement both on the pitch and in the classroom, the UNC Pembroke soccer team sent four student-athletes to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Academic All-District Team that was announced Tuesday.

Anna Grossheim, Freya Lodge Whitham, Eugenie Amidou and Eli Soderberg each earned the honor. Grossheim and Lodge Whitham each will advance to the CSC All-America ballot. Academic All-Americans will be announced Dec. 11.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at her current institution. The cumulative grade point average may not be rounded up to 3.50. No student-athlete is eligible until he/she has completed one full calendar year at his/her current institution and been on a college roster in that sport for two years.

The announcement marked the third-consecutive year that UNCP has been represented on the distinguished squad. Grossheim earned the honor for the third-consecutive season, becoming the first player in program history to do so, while Lodge Whitham, Amidou, and Soderberg each picked up their first career Academic All-District award.