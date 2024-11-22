St. Pauls Middle School football coach Adam Lowry, left, celebrates with son Andrew Lowry (2) after he scored the winning touchdown during the Robeson County middle school football championship against Lumberton Jr. High Thursday in Lumberton.

Lumberton Jr. High’s Arian Powell (11) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the Robeson County middle school football championship against St. Pauls Thursday in Lumberton.

Captains meet at midfield for the coin toss before the Robeson County middle school football championship between St. Pauls and Lumberton Jr. High Thursday in Lumberton. Pictured, from left, are St. Pauls captains Darzhon Wactor, C.J. Colvin, Rashaud Evans and Andrew Lowry, head referee Anthony Maynor and LJHS captains Kemarii Williamson, Arian Powell, Demarion McIntyre and Braylon Brooks.

LUMBERTON — Of the four consecutive Robeson County middle school football championships won by St. Pauls, the title gained Thursday by beating Lumberton Jr. High was unquestionably the most dramatic.

The Bulldogs needed double overtime this time, beating the Vikings 20-14 to win the title.

“That’s probably the one that we least expected to win,” St. Pauls coach Adam Lowry said. “We lost everything from last year, we returned like two starters, and we just built from ground zero up. We lost a couple of players to injuries early for the year. We got (quarterback Andrew Lowry) back two weeks ago, and we just put the pedal to the medal, all gas no brakes. … When kids expect to win, it’s hard for them to lose. They find ways to win and they don’t find ways to lose, and that’s great stuff.”

Second-seeded St. Pauls (7-1) beat top-seeded Lumberton Jr. High (7-1) after LJHS beat the Bulldogs 20-16 in the regular season.

“Losses hurt, but there’s lessons in it,” LJHS coach Quentin Gore said. “Two overtimes, you fight. They won the battle. It’s a battle of will, it’s a game of inches, and they won. But back to the drawing board, do things better, do simple better, that’s all we can do.”

In the second overtime period, Andrew Lowry intercepted a pass to end the LJHS possession. Darzhon Wactor ran to the 1-yard line for St. Pauls before Lowry scored on a quarterback sneak to seal the victory.

“I couldn’t have done it without my O-line,” Andrew Lowry said. “My O-line had a good push, my running backs had a good push and I just finished.”

St. Pauls had run the same play in the first overtime, with a chance to win the game then on a two-point conversion attempt, but had been stopped short. The Bulldogs had scored a touchdown on a 1-yard run by Trevion Ray, driving into the end zone among a big pile of Bulldogs.

LJHS had the ball first in the first overtime; Arian Powell scored a touchdown when he fumbled the ball forward into the end zone then recovered the fumble. The Vikings’ two-point try was also stopped short.

The play that Ray scored on in overtime was nearly a game-winner for St. Pauls in regulation; the Bulldogs ran the ball on final play before time expired, reaching the 2-yard line before the Vikings made a tackle allowing time to expire.

“(Ray) has come a long ways from the beginning of the year,” Adam Lowry said. “We called it (on the other end) for the winner in regulation. … he came up and they stuck him, it was just a great football play. And then we went back to it down here (in overtime) and scored.”

“It’s just a testament to what these kids and my coaches do,” Gore said of his team’s defensive stop to force overtime. “We preach about mental toughness and being ready for the moment. They definitely have grown up. That’s what we practiced for all summer long. Stuff happens, next play, next play mentality.”

In an 8-8 tie at halftime, LJHS got the ball to start the second half and turned the ball over on downs at the St. Pauls 12-yard line with 3:28 left in the third quarter. St. Pauls then held the ball for nearly 10 minutes, driving to the LJHS 36 before a turnover on downs with 1:42 remaining in the game. The Bulldogs forced another Vikings turnover on downs before nearly scoring on the final drive after getting the ball back with 37 seconds to go.

“We stuck with our ground and pound, we kept the ball from them, that was our game plan, let our offense be our defense, the less they got the ball,” Adam Lowry said. “We did that, we held the ball for the majority of the ballgame, and I told them we might have didn’t score, but that was a win for us because we were holding the ball.”

St. Pauls scored on a 30-yard Wactor run on the game’s opening possession, and Ray ran in the two-point play for an 8-0 lead. LJHS pulled even when Powell scored on a 4-yard run and also ran in the conversion with 2:21 left in the half. The Vikings’ Michael Cobb made a red-zone interception that prevented St. Pauls from scoring again just before halftime.

“They thought they were just going to beat us up again, which didn’t happen,” Andrew Lowry said. “My guys, we had a good week of practice, we had one last week, it was a good game, it was a pretty good team, and my guys did a good job and executed.”

St. Pauls became the first football program to win four straight county championships since Pembroke won five in a row from 2003-07. The Bulldogs have now won the title in six of the last eight seasons.

“When I got there they hadn’t won but one, that was back in ‘91 or ‘92, and for us just to make it where everyone’s expecting us to win and it ain’t a surprise,” Adam Lowry said. “We’re going to get everybody’s best game, they’re trying to bring their best when they play us. I think our gets just get up to the occasion. They beat us earlier in the year, we made some adjustments, and we came back and the defense played great.”

Lumberton Jr. High finishes as the Robeson County playoff runners-up for the second time in three seasons; the Vikings also won the Conference A regular-season championship.

“I’m just appreciative for the work that my coaches have put in and my players, it’s definitely something I’m grateful for,” Gore said.

Orrum, Fairmont and South Robeson shared the Conference B regular-season championship after each finished 5-1.

