ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Despite blustery conditions, Fairmont’s William McGirt shot a bogey-free round of 3-under-par 69 in the second round of the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic to make the cut on the number Friday.

Starting on the back nine, McGirt made birdies on the 13th, 17th and fourth holes and parred the other 15 holes at Sea Island Resort’s par-72 Plantation Course, while much of the field struggled in the windy conditions adjacent to the Atlantic Ocean.

McGirt shot a 2-over 72 in the first round on the par-70 Seaside Course, making three bogeys and one birdie. He sat in a tie for 113th before improving 64 positions in Friday’s round to a tie for 49th. He sits at 1 under par overall, 10 strokes behind leader Patrick Fishburn.

McGirt made the cut for the second straight week after finishing tied for 37th at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. Playing the 2024 PGA Tour season on conditional status, the RSM Classic is McGirt’s eighth start of the season and his fifth made cut. He entered the event, which is the final tournament of the 2024 PGA Tour season, ranked 200th in FedExCup points and is projected to move to 199th; the top 125 at week’s end to earn full status for 2025.

Fishburn, who fired an impressive 8-under 64 Friday, leads at 11 under par, one stroke ahead of Maverick McNealy and Lee Hodges. Amateur Luke Clanton is among the players tied for fourth at 9 under par.