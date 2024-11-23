From the fringe

Pinecrest Country Club news

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the championship-flight winners at this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest Country Club with a 63, two strokes ahead of runners-up Larry Lynn Locklear and Ricky Harris. Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson were the first-flight winners with a 73, one stroke ahead of runners-up Joe Locklear and Ronnie Chavis. Alton Hagans, Dave Locklear and Al Wall were closest to the flag winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday, Dec. 5 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Knocky Thorndyke and John Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a three-stroke victory over J.D. McGirt and Ray Lewis. Tim Moore and Rick Rogers were the winners of the second flight with Willie Oxendine and Willie Jacobs coming in second place. The third flight was won by Ronnie Duckworth and Dan McClennan followed by Warren Bowen and Alton Hagans. Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson were the fourth-flight winners with Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear coming in second. The fifth-flight winners were Wilkie Lowry and Dennis Gustafson with Allen Caulder and Danny Glasscock coming in second place. Gene Brumbles, Jimmy Dyson and J.D. McGirt, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Dennis Puckett with a 68, James Cox 70, Tracey Hunt 70, James Thompson 71, Terrance McCallum 71, Chris Barfield 72, Mitch Grier 72, Robert Lawson 74, Bert Thomas 74, Donald Arnette 75, Butch Lennon 75, Brian Davis 76, James Barron 77, Tommy Davis 77 and Steve Smith 78.

