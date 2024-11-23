RAEFORD — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team lost 73-48 in Friday’s nonconference road matchup at Hoke County.

Hoke County (2-1) led 19-12 after the first quarter and 31-27 at halftime. The Bucks pulled away by outscoring the Rams 23-9 in the third quarter to take a 54-36 lead.

Collin Sampson scored 18 points to lead Purnell Swett (0-2) and Jeremiah Barnes scored 12 points.

Savion Kinston led four double-figure scorers for Hoke County with 15 points; Machai Brown scored 13 points, Josiah Jacobs had 12 points and Landen Brown netted 11.

Purnell Swett has 10 days off before traveling to Lee County on Dec. 3.

Lady Rams fall to Bucks

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team also lost Friday at Hoke County with a 54-39 decision.

Purnell Swett (0-2) and Hoke County (1-2) were tied at 15-15 after the first quarter, at 19-19 at halftime and 32-32 at the end of the third quarter before the Bucks outscord the Rams 22-7 in the fourth.

Jayda Dial and Zoey Neff each scored 12 points to lead Purnell Swett.

Karmen Campbell led Hoke County with 15 points, Lailah Crowder scored 13 and Ayana Jones had six for the Lady Bucks.

St. Pauls girls win at West Brunswick

The St. Pauls girls basketball team won 61-39 in Friday’s road nonconference game at West Brunswick.

Zhariana Shipman scored 23 points with seven rebounds and five steals for St. Pauls (3-0), Zakoreya Davis had 16 points with 15 rebounds and Alyssa Monroe had 15 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

The Lady Bulldogs play next Friday against Holly Springs in a neutral-site game at Southeast Raleigh.

The St. Pauls boys lost 64-27 to West Brunswick in the Bulldogs’ season opener on Friday and play next on Dec. 2 against South Columbus.