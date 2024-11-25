CHARLOTTE — The UNC Pembroke swimming team broke a pair of school records and recorded NCAA B Standard times in four events to highlight action for the final day of the Fall Frenzy on Sunday inside the Mecklenburg County Aquatic Center.

The Braves finished in 12th place with a score of 231.5 points.

Britta Schwengle broke her own school record in the 1650-yard Freestyle and picked up an NCAA B Standard time in the event touching the wall in a time of 17:19.28. The junior placed 11th in the event. Benedetta Pepe Pugliese broke her own school record in the 200-yard Breaststroke taking fifth place with a time of 2:16.82. The mark was also an NCAA B Standard time for Pepe Pugliese.

Newcomer Fabiana Pesce tallied another NCAA B Standard time finishing in 22nd place of the 100-yard Freestyle with a time of 51.76. Sophomore Katie Raleigh finished in seventh place of the 200-yard Butterfly with an NCAA B Standard time of 2:04.35.

The Braves will be back in action on Dec. 11 for the four-day Speedo Winter Championships. The meet will take place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro.

Braves wrestling competes at Lucha Open

UNC Pembroke sent two wrestlers to semifinal matches before once again having to withdraw early due to tournament length at the Lucha Open on Saturday.

Tyler Nelson (149 pounds) and Aspen Talbot (165) were both undefeated on the mat at the time of withdrawal.

Seven wrestlers registered multiple victories for the Black & Gold.

The Braves will be back in action Sunday, December 1, as they head to Greenwood, South Carolina to take part in the Carolina Clash. The Black & Gold will compete in dual matches against No. 6 Glenville State (9 a.m.), Lincoln Memorial (10:30 a.m.), No. 18 Ashland (3 p.m.), and No. 9 Lander (4:30 p.m.)