ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — William McGirt completed his competitive schedule for 2024 with a tie for 60th at the PGA Tour’s RSM Classic, which concluded on Sunday.

After a strong round of 69 in blustery conditions on Friday, the Fairmont native shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday and a 1-over 71 on Sunday on Sea Island Resort’s Seaside Course, finishing the tournament at 2 under par overall, 14 strokes behind winner Maverick McNealy.

McGirt went out in 3-under 32 in Saturday’s round, with three birdies and no bogeys on the back nine after starting on the 10th hole. He made one birdie and two bogeys on the front nine to complete his round.

McGirt made just one birdie, on the par-4 16th, in Sunday’s final round, with two bogeys.

The RSM Classic was the final event of the 2024 PGA Tour season, which McGirt played on conditional status. He moved from 200th to 199th in the FedExCup standings after this week’s result, and will once again have conditional status in 2025.

McGirt made eight PGA Tour starts in 2024, making the cut in five of them with a high finish of tied for 25th at the ISCO Championship in July. His scoring average for the season was 70.31 in 26 rounds, with a season low of 66 on Nov. 15 at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He earned $100,592 in tournament earnings on the season.

McNealy earned his first career win by making birdie on the par-4 18th hole to finish one stroke ahead of Nico Echavarria, Daniel Berger and amateur Luke Clanton, who nearly became the second amateur to win on Tour in 2024.