PEMBROKE — Postseason honors continued to roll for the UNC Pembroke soccer team on Tuesday, as Anna Grossheim and Freya Lodge Whitham each earned a spot on the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Southeast Region squad, the organization announced.

The announcement marked the 13th time in the 24-season history of the program that the Black & Gold has been represented on the squad, and the tenth time that the Braves have sent multiple representatives to the team. Grossheim picked up the honor for the fourth-consecutive season, while Lodge Whitham picked up All-Region accolades for the first time in her career.

Grossheim was a first team All-Region selection and finished third in Conference Carolinas in goals with 12, while also finishing tied for fifth with her seven assists. The Garner native also currently ranks tied for fourth in all of Division II in shots per game (5.00) and fifth in shots on goal per game (2.41). The graduate student finished her UNCP career with 41 assists, 86 games played, and 86 games started — all program records — while her 44 goals is tied for the most in program history. Grossheim will now advance to the D2CCA All-America ballot for consideration. The D2CCA All-America team will be announced on December 10.

Lodge Whitham was named to the second team after anchoring a back line that held opponents to one goal per game, while allowing just 10.3 total shots per game. The Christchurch, New Zealand native played every minute of every match this season, totaling 1,530 minutes.