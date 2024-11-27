WILMINGTON — The Lumberton boys basketball team came from behind to top Ashley 61-54 in a nonconference tilt Tuesday in Wilmington.

Lumberton (3-1) outscored Ashley (0-2) 24-9 in the fourth quarter after trailing 45-37 at the end of the third. The Screaming Eagles lead the Pirates 12-8 at the end of the first quarter and 24-16 at halftime.

Jaiden Shephard scored 20 points with 14 rebounds to lead Lumberton, Nate Lawson had 15 points, Amare Jones scored eight points with four rebounds and 11 assists, Lonnie Porter had eight points with seven rebounds and three assists and Chris Hammonds had six points with four rebounds.

In the girls game, Lumberton earned a 38-33 win over Ashley.

Gabby Locklear scored 11 points with four steals for Lumberton (2-2), Andrea Brown had 10 points with four rebounds, Sanaa Lesane had nine points with three steals and Charley Whitley had six points, five rebounds and three assists.

Ashley is 1-2.

The schools face off again Tuesday in Lumberton.