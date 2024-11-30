From the fringe

Pinecrest Country Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday, Dec. 5 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

