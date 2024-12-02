BRISTOL, Tenn. — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team went 30-for-37 from the free throw line and held the lead for over 25 minutes of the contest on the way to an 89-79 victory against Lees-McRae on Saturday inside the Student Center Complex.

The Braves (5-4, 3-0 CC) have now won their last four games and improve to 5-0 all-time when playing Lees-McRae on the road. The Bobcats (1-4, 0-2 CC) have now lost their last four games.

Lees-McRae used a 10-4 run to take what would be its largest lead of the contest, 19-12, with a layup from Oli Smith halfway through the first half. UNC Pembroke answered with a 7-0 surge to tie the score at 19 after a pair of free throws from Dallas Gardner at the 8:44 mark, but the Bobcats answered with a layup to lock the score at 21 apiece. Both teams traded baskets before Josh Berenbaum knocked down a triple in transition to give UNCP a 36-31 advantage with three minutes left in the period. LMC shot 48.3% from the floor during the half and outscored UNCP 6-4 in the final three minutes, but JaJuan Carr’s layup sent the teams to the locker room with the Braves leading 40-37.

Quay Watson’s 3-pointer cushioned the UNC Pembroke lead, 52-42, just five minutes into the half, but a 10-3 run worked the Lees-McRae deficit back to 56-52 with a jumper in the paint from Anthony Parker at the 12-minute mark. UNCP pushed its lead out to 70-57 with a pair of 3-pointers from Watson and a triple from Gardner with 7:46 remaining in regulation. The Braves shot 65% from the floor during the half and took their largest lead of the afternoon, 78-61, with a layup from JaJuan Carr with 3 1/2 minutes on the clock.

Bradlee Haskell finished with a team-best 22 points highlighted by a 10-for-13 clip from the charity stripe. The senior pulled down five rebounds, had a pair of steals and one assist.

Berenbaum came off of the bench to finish with 18 points after a 4-for-5 showing from the perimeter. He also logged six boards.

Watson and Gardner each added 13 points. Watson finished the night going 4-for-4 from the 3-point line, while Gardner dished out four assists.

UNC Pembroke shot 45.3% from the floor, while Lees-McRae shot 44.6% from the field.

The Braves made good on 30 of their 37 attempts from the free throw line. The Bobcats attempted just 18 free throws and made 13 of those attempts. UNCP posted a 39-29 advantage in the rebound column.

The Braves will return to action on Dec. 7 when they make the short trip to take on Mount Olive. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. inside Kornegay Arena.

Berenbaum named CC Player of the Week

After helping the UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team to a pair of road wins last week, Josh Berenbaum has been named as the Conference Carolinas Defensive Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday afternoon.

A native of St. Petersburg, Fla., Berenbaum averaged 16.5 points and 7.0 rebounds per game last week. The senior nearly registered a double-double at Belmont Abbey on Tuesday with 15 points and eight rebounds, and finished with 18 points and six rebounds at Lees-McRae on Saturday.

Berenbaum is shooting 50% from the floor through the first nine games and averages 9.6 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.