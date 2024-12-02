BRISTOL, Tenn. – The 17th-ranked UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team scored 32 points inside the paint and registered six blocks on the way to a 58-52 victory against Lees-McRae on Saturday afternoon inside the Student Center Complex.

The Braves (6-2, 2-1 CC) have now won their last three games against Lees-McRae. The Bobcats (2-4, 0-2 CC) have now lost their last two contests.

UNC Pembroke used a fast break layup from Anastasia Sinclair to give the Braves a 10-7 advantage, but Lees-McRae knotted the score a 10 with a triple from Sydney Hayes moments later. The Braves went on an 8-0 run capped off with a layup from Hannah Russell to lead 18-10, but Kayli Dunn knocked down a three at the buzzer to end the first period with UNCP leading 18-13.

Maya Hood scored the first two buckets of the second quarter for UNC Pembroke to extend the Black & Gold’s lead out to 22-13 just two minutes into the frame. A layup from Thailand Smith cut the Bobcats deficit back to 22-15 at the 7:47 mark, but the Braves used a 7-2 surge highlighted by a layup from Malea Garrison to pad the lead, 29-17 with 2:29 left to play before the half. UNCP shot 37.5% from the field and held a 31-22 advantage as the teams headed into the locker rooms.

UNCP shot 40% from the floor during the period and started the half on an 8-3 run that stretched to the 4:50 mark with a jumper from Stella Mollica. Lees-McRae chipped away at its deficit, 39-27 following a jumper by Sydney Hayes, but Garrison gave the Braves their largest lead of the afternoon, 41-27 with a layup with 3:45 on the clock. The Bobcats outscored the Braves 10-4 to close out the period to trail 45-37 heading into the final stanza.

Lees-McRae started the fourth quarter on a 15-4 run to take a slight 52-49 lead with a jumper in the paint from Nadiya Hairston, but Kelci Adams knocked down a triple and then made good on a layup to give UNCP a 54-52 lead with 4:16 remaining in regulation. Both teams struggled offensively over the next three minutes, but Garrison canned a jumper with 50 seconds remaining to extend the UNCP lead out to 56-52.

Garrison finished with a game-best 13 points on a 5-for-7 shooting performance. The senior nearly registered a double-double with seven rebounds. She also added three blocks and had a steal.

Anastasia Sinclair added 11 points on a 5-for-10 shooting clip. Zaria Clark turned in a 10-point showing and added six rebounds. Maya Hood came off of the bench to graph seven rebounds and added four points.

UNC Pembroke shot 39.7% from the field, while Lees-McRae shot 30% from the floor.

The Braves saw success from the inside scoring 32 points in the paint. LMC scored just 12 points inside the paint. The Black & Gold scored 15 points from Lees-McRae’s 15 turnovers and added 14 second chance points.

UNCP held the lead for 86.1% of Saturday’s game.

The Braves will return to action on Tuesday for Hawaiian Night when they welcome Virginia Union to town for a non-conference contest. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Admission is free.