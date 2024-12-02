GREENWOOD, S.C. — The No. 18 UNC Pembroke wrestling team knocked off Lincoln Memorial, but fell to sixth-ranked Glenville State, 15th-ranked Lander, and Ashland in dual match action at the Carolina Clash on Sunday inside Horne Arena.

The Braves faced off with 15 different ranked wrestlers during the event.

The Black & Gold will be back in action Dec. 14-15, as they head to Indianapolis for the 45th Midwest Classic.

vs. Glenville State

Sixth-ranked Glenville State took the first three bouts, before eighth-ranked Jake Piccirilli (149 pounds), second-ranked Keegan Roberson (157) and Will Lowery (165) all picked up wins over ranked opponents to cut the Pioneers lead to 14-11. Glenville State would then take the final four matches to close out the dual, 33-11.

vs. Lincoln Memorial

Tenth-ranked Avery Buonocore (141 pounds), Lowery (165), and Aspen Talbot (174) each picked up pins, Piccirilli earned a technical-fall win, with Sam Hutchison recording a decision victory. UNCP would take the other four bouts via forfeit and won 51-6.

vs. Ashland

Buonocore (141), Roberson (157), 14th-ranked Nigel Williams (197), and Oggie Atwood (285) each picked up decision victories for the Braves in a 26-12 loss to Ashland.

vs. Lander

Bryson Harper gave the Braves an early lead with a first-period pin in the 125-pound match, but No. 15 Lander would take the next six bouts to stretch their lead. Shylik Scriven picked up a tech. fall win at 184 pounds, with Oggie Atwood closing out the match with a decision victory in the heavyweight bout for a 34-14 final tally.