FAYETTEVILLE — The St. Pauls girls basketball team lost 54-43 in Saturday’s neutral-site game against Westover at the Crown Coliseum in Fayetteville.

Westover (3-1) took a 17-12 lead after the first quarter and led 29-22 at halftime. The Wolverines led St. Pauls (4-1) 40-32 at the end of the third quarter.

Zhariana Shipman scored 19 points with five rebounds and three assists for St. Pauls, Alyssa Monroe had 10 points with five rebounds and three assists and Zakoreya Davis had 10 points with 14 rebounds and five blocks.

The Bulldogs also played a neutral-site game on Friday, coming away with a 49-41 win over Holly Springs in a game played at Southeast Raleigh.

St. Pauls led 11-8 after the first quarter; Holly Springs (2-3) outscored the Bulldogs 13-11 in the second quarter to pull within a point at 22-21 at intermission. St. Pauls outscored the Golden Hawks 17-10 in the fourth to extend its lead to 39-31 at the end of the third.

Shipman had 34 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and six steals for the Bulldogs. Davis had five points with 10 rebounds and Monroe had five points with seven rebounds.

Amy Lissow and Kalaesia Lincoln each scored 11 points for Holly Springs.

St. Pauls hosts South Columbus on Monday.