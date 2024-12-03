St. Pauls coach Ted Gaskins, right, gives his team instructions as assistant coach Bill Dockery looks on during Monday’s game against South Columbus in St. Pauls.

St. Pauls’ Yoshua McBryde (30) picks up his dribble as South Columbus’ Easton McPherson (3) and Daniel Ray (11) defend during Monday’s game in St. Pauls.

St. Pauls’ Zhariana Shipman (3), Alyssa Monroe (24), Zakoreya Davis (33) and KeMya Baldwin (4) high-five their teammates as they return to the bench during Monday’s game in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — Alyssa Monroe missed the entire 2023-24 basketball season with an injury. While she did well on the volleyball court this fall, earning All-County recognition for the Bulldogs, the return to her top sport of basketball can be a hard adjustment.

“She hasn’t played in a whole year. The sport you love, when you get out there it’s like, OK, I’ve got to make up for it,” St. Pauls coach Jaymar Thompson said. “This is her love, this is her sport.”

But if Monday night’s game against South Columbus is any indication, the senior guard is reaching a point of comfortability on the court again. She scored 22 points in the Bulldogs’ 69-12 win over the Stallions.

“It feels really good,” Monroe said. “A lot of work and stuff goes into it when you’re in the offseason and stuff, so it feels really good for it to be coming out in the games.”

Monroe hit four 3-pointers and was a perfect 6-for-6 at the free-throw line as part of her game-high scoring performance. She also had four rebounds and three assists.

“One thing she has a gift, she can shoot the ball,” Thompson said. “It’s just understanding the game a little bit better. But she can shoot the ball. She’s up there with Jashontae (Harris) — a lot of people don’t know that yet, but she’s up there.”

“I just kind of found the open spot and just let it fly,” said Monroe, who is now averaging 14.0 points per game through the Bulldogs’ first six games.

Zhariana Shipman scored 18 points for St. Pauls (5-1) with four rebounds and six assists, continuing a hot start to the season. She is averaging 21.7 points per game.

“I’m just allowing Zhari to be Zhari,” Thompson said. “She can create, and she’s one of the best point guards that’s come through in a line of point guards.”

While the backcourt duo led St. Pauls offensively, the Bulldogs held South Columbus (0-4) to just four field goals in the game, two of which came in the fourth quarter.

“The goal lately, there’s more emphasis on defense,” Thompson said. “I think we’re going to score the ball with the best of them. It’s just getting everybody to buy in defensively. A lot of times we get ‘we can outscore you, so we’re going to win anyway’; that’s the mindset we had early and it haunted us on Saturday. Now my whole objective is playing defense, getting back to St. Pauls basketball, finding this team’s identity. Every team can’t press, every team can’t go man-to-man, we’re just trying to figure things out before conference.”

Monroe had six steals and Shipman had three as part of the Bulldogs’ defensive attack.

“We just stayed in help (defense), and in the passing lanes, and that helped us,” Monroe said. “You could read the passes and get the steal.”

St. Pauls scored the first 23 points of the game, taking a 21-0 lead after the first quarter behind 12 points in the period from Monroe and a pair of 3s by Shipman. India Sammons broke the drought for South Columbus with a basket at the 7:05 mark of the first half, but St. Pauls scored the next 14 points to take a 37-2 lead, with another triple from Monroe during that run. The Bulldogs led 43-4 at halftime, holding South Columbus to one first-half field goal.

The Bulldogs scored the first 10 points of the second half to continue the momentum, leading 53-4 midway through the third quarter after three layups in the span by Shipman. St. Pauls led 60-8 at the end of the third quarter and led by as many as 59 points in the fourth.

Zakoreya Davis scored eight points with seven rebounds for St. Pauls.

Trinity Strickland led South Columbus with five points.

Stallions’ run sinks Bulldogs boys

After Yoshua McBryde’s layup for St. Pauls cut South Columbus’ lead to two points with 3:24 left in the third, the Bulldogs seemed primed to take the lead in Monday’s nonconference contest.

But when things went south for the Bulldogs, they did so quickly.

South Columbus used a rapid 11-point run to pull away just before the end of the third quarter, then kept the Bulldogs at arm’s length in the fourth for a 63-49 win.

The run began with a Kameron Johnson layup with 1:29 left in the third to give South Columbus (3-1) a 41-37 lead. Aided by St. Pauls (0-2) turnovers, Khalil Morgan made a layup 17 seconds later, then Andrew Todd scored on consecutive possessions with two layups plus one free throw, and Daniel Ray used a putback to keep the Stallions rolling with 16 seconds left in the period. The entire 11-0 stretch took just 1:13 of game time.

“We got tired,” St. Pauls coach Ted Gaskins said. “New coach, new ideology, new philosophy, so we spend more time getting them to learn this system than conditioning. … Fatigue makes you careless with the ball, when you’re tired you don’t think as much with the ball. And we missed some easy shots. But we’ve improved, we scored more than 27 points (from last game).”

Donel Thomas scored a putback for St. Pauls with two seconds left in the third to make it a 50-39 game going to the fourth. The Bulldogs, though, never got closer than an 11-point gap in the final stanza, and a pair of Morgan layups in the final minutes helped the Stallions seal the outcome.

Jakhi Purcell led St. Pauls with 11 points, Antonio Arnold scored 10, Theophilus Setzer had seven and Tykeem Oxendine added six.

Morgan scored 22 points to lead the Stallions, Kameron Johnson had 13, Nasir Hutchinson tallied ten and Andrew Todd netted nine.

Arnold scored the first eight Bulldogs points in the game, including the first two baskets by either side to give St. Pauls a 5-0 lead. South Columbus used a 13-4 run to lead 13-9, with 10 points of the run coming at the free-throw line, before a Tayvian Bethea 3 in the final seconds of the quarter for St. Pauls tied the score at 14-14.

Jakhi Purcell and Arnold hit 3s in the first minute of the second quarter to give St. Pauls a 20-14 advantage. The Bulldogs’ lead hovered around three to five points to 26-21 before a 10-0 run by South Columbus, sparked by a couple of Nasir Hutchinson buckets, made it 31-26 Stallions with 1:28 left in the half, and South Columbus carried a 34-29 lead to the locker room at halftime.

South Columbus took a 36-29 lead early in the third quarterand led 39-33 before layups by Setzer and McBryde made it 39-37 before the Stallions’ pivotal run.

The game was Gaskins’ first on the sidelines with St. Pauls after missing the team’s opening game last week, as the 35-year coaching veteran returned after having not coached since 2014.

While the Bulldogs have struggled in their first two games, Gaskins said he feels this team could be similar to his first Lumberton team in 1993-94, which started 4-10 before winning 10 of its final 12 games to finish 14-12.

“We’ve got to play with progress, but once we feel comfortable with what we’re doing, comfortability and confidence go hand in hand,” Gaskins said. “We’ve just got to keep pushing, keep grinding.”

St. Pauls travels to Ashley on Friday; South Columbus will host Lumberton.

