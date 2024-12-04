LUMBERTON — A lack of opportunities wasn’t the problem for the Lumberton boys basketball team in Tuesday’s nonconference home loss to Ashley. Lumberton had five possessions over the final two minutes of the game in which it could have taken the lead with a score.

But the Pirates could never seem to find the nylon in that stretch run, even as Ashley struggled to put the game away themselves at the free-throw line, and after a final shot attempt at the buzzer was missed, the Screaming Eagles traveled back east on Highway 74 with a 57-55 win over the Pirates.

“We couldn’t get stops when we needed to get stops, and whenever they gave us possessions to make something happen at the end of the game we just couldn’t convert,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “They kept us off the glass tonight, we only had five offensive rebounds. … They had 17 turnovers to our nine. That’s a stat we try to make sure we win. We did everything we could’ve done to win; they’re a senior-heavy team, and we’re a very young team with one senior. No excuses, but they were just the better team tonight.”

After a back-and-forth battle over the last quarter and a half that never saw either team lead by more than two points, Jaiden Shephard hit a layup with 1:59 remaining to give the Pirates (3-2) a 55-54 lead. Nate Jarrell hit two free throws 11 seconds later for Ashley (1-2) to go up 56-55.

Lumberton then turned the ball over on the next two possessions, and missed shots on its final three offensive trips, including a couple of inside looks and a last-ditch 28-footer just before time expired. The Screaming Eagles made just one of six free-throw attempts in the final 31 seconds — and that one wasn’t until Keyon Jones hit one with four seconds left — but held on as the Pirates couldn’t overtake them.

Ashley led 46-45 entering the fourth quarter and 48-45 after a Jarrell basket to open the period, but an 8-3 spurt for Lumberton gave the Pirates a 53-51 lead after a Shephard basket with 4:20 remaining. But the Pirates only mustered two points after that.

Shephard had 18 points with 16 rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Pirates, Chris Hammonds had 14 points with six rebounds and Nate Lawson scored 12. Amare Jones had eight assists along with his five points.

Jarrell led Ashley with 20 points; Tanner Putnam scored 13 points with seven rebounds and six assists and Jones also scored 13 points with eight rebounds.

Lumberton scored on its first four possessions of the game and led 17-9 by the late moments of the opening quarter behind six early points from Hammonds and eight in the first quarter from Nate Lawson.

“(Hammonds) has been great, especially with (Israel Perkins) starting near about every game last year; he’s a little rusty coming out of football this year, and Chris has been working really hard this offseason this fall,” Edwards said. “Coming in, he’s been really holding it down until Izzy hits his stride. Once I get both of them going, I can play both of them together and slide Jaiden more to the three (position).”

Lumberton led 17-12 after the first quarter and expanded that least to 24-17 after a Shephard basket with 5:50 left in the half. Ashley used a 9-0 run to take a a 26-24 lead, with five points in the run by Jarrell as part of his 10-point quarter; Ashley led 30-29 at halftime after Lumberton’s Lonnie Porter hit a corner 3 in the closing seconds.

“I went to our bench, we go up eight to all of a sudden now they’ve tied the ballgame with Jaiden and Amare on the bench. I had to put them back in quick and they didn’t come back out the rest of the game. I’ve got four or five guys that’s playing 30 minutes a game, I’ve got to get some production from our bench.”

Ashley led 37-33 in the third before Jones and Shephard hit back-to-back buckets for the Pirates, making it 37-37; the teams remained tight on the scoreboard the rest of the way, with Ashley leading 46-45 at the end of the third.

Lumberton has lost two of its last three games after a 2-0 start; its win in that span was a 61-54 decision at Ashley on Nov. 26 before the Screaming Eagles avenged that defeat Tuesday.

The Pirates travel to Hoke County on Wednesday, facing a Bucks team they defeated 53-39 on Nov. 20.

“We’ve got to put our head forward,” Edwards said. “We’ve got to get these two wins going into conference play next Friday night. Hoke’s a tough place to play, it’s not an easy place to play at all, they’re coming off a few wins and they’re a very scrappy team. So that’s going to be a tough one (Wednesday) night.”

Lady Pirates can’t complete comeback

After trailing by 10 points midway through the fourth quarter, the Lumberton girls basketball team surged back down the stretch to get within two Tuesday against Ashley. But the comeback stalled out in the game’s closing moments, and Ashley earned a 54-49 win.

“It starts with the little things,” Lumberton coach Ivy Johnson said. “Boxing out, taking care of the ball, those are the things we’ve got to be in on every night to put ourselves in position to be successful. Those are things that we’ve got to buy in, and that starts with me making sure we do it. But if we box out and we take care of the ball, this isn’t a tight game at the end.”

Ashley (2-2) led 51-41 with 4:32 remaining after a corner 3 by Reagan Norris, her sixth of the game in a game-high 22-point effort for the Screaming Eagles. Andrea Brown hit a basket to begin a run for Lumberton (2-3), then Charley Whitley hit a jumper and made two free throws to make it 51-47 with 2:06 to play. Whitley hit another basket, a floater with 44 seconds on the clock, to pull to a 51-49 deficit.

Ashley was 1-for-6 at the stripe over the final 34 seconds, with the only make coming from Sawyer Rigdon to make it a 52-49 game. But Lumberton committed an offensive foul on one possession and missed two shots on another, and after a missed Ashley free throw, Caroline Meaney scored a putback with five seconds left to go up 54-49 and all but seal the outcome.

“The end of the game right there, it came down to just basketball experience, IQ, just kind of knowing the situation we were in and what we needed,” Johnson said. “That came back and hurt us at the end of the game, our inexperience hurt us. … We’ve just got to be able to go out and execute the things we work on in practice, and that’s going to have to start with me making sure that those little things get done.”

The game was tied 38-38 at the end of the third quarter after Lumberton after the Pirates closed the period with a 14-5 run, led by five points in the span from Brown. Ashley began the fourth quarter with a 13-3 run to take its 10-point lead, with three triples including two from Norris in the stretch.

Lumberton used a 7-0 run to take a 13-7 lead with 6:57 left in the first half. Ashley outscored the Pirates 18-8 the rest of the half behind 13 second-quarter points from Norris including three 3s.

Charley Whitley and Andrea Brown each scored 18 points to lead Lumberton and Gabby Locklear scored seven.

“(Charley) has really been working hard, so I was just glad to see what she was able to do tonight,” Johnson said. “Her big thing is her D; when she can play good defense and put pressure on people, it almost relaxes her and lets her get into her offense a little bit easier, and lets her shoot without that same pressure. Charley’s defense is what was huge for us tonight, and she started to hit some shots. … “Andrea, she’s a workhorse. She’s a lot of things for us, and she had a good rebounding game tonight, she was aggressive, she was looking to score the ball and she’s just got to stay aggressive like she did tonight.”

Behind Norris, Alaina Boos had 13 points and Meaney had 11 for the Screaming Eagles.

Lumberton defeated Ashley 38-33 on Nov. 26. Lumberton plays Wednesday against Hoke County, a rematch from the Pirates’ 43-21 win on Nov. 20.

