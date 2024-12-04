PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team shot 44.4% from the floor and scored 38 points in the paint on the way to a 72-56 victory against Virginia Union on Tuesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

The Braves (7-2) have now won their last two contests and improve to 3-0 when playing in Pembroke this season. The setback for the Panthers (4-3) snapped a two-game winning streak and have now lost their last two road contests.

Virginia Union took what would be its largest lead of the night, 7-4, with a jumper from Bruni Martinez, but Tiana Spann sparked UNC Pembroke on a 12-0 run to give the hosts a 16-7 after a free throw from Zaria Clark with two minutes remaining in the opening quarter. The Panthers scored the next four points, but UNCP answered with layups from Anastasia Sinclair and Spann to hold a 20-11 lead after the first period.

VUU opened the second quarter on a surge to cut its deficit back to 20-17 with 6:22 on the clock, but a layup from Sinclair and a jumper from Stella Mollica pushed the UNCP lead out to 24-17 with four minutes remaining in the half. The hosts shot 53.8% from the floor and outscored Virginia Union 17-14 over the next four minutes to send the teams to the locker rooms with UNCP leading 37-31.

Virginia Union chipped its deficit back to 37-35 with a Taniyah Greene layup just three minutes into the third period. A Mollica fastbreak layup cushioned the UNC Pembroke lead, 43-37, at the 4:45 mark, but the Panthers continued to chip away at their deficit and used a 9-4 run to trail just 47-46 with 1:34 on the clock. Sinclair scored the final four points for UNCP including a layup at the buzzer to give the Braves a 51-47 advantage heading into the final stanza.

The Panthers cut their deficit back to 57-53 following a running layup from Rori Cox with 6:31 remaining in regulation, but a triple from Zaria Clark started a 13-0 UNC Pembroke run to give the Braves their largest lead of the night, 70-53, with a 3-pointer from Kelci Adams with 1:36 on the clock.

Sinclair scored a career and game-high 24 points on a 9-for-15 shooting night. The sophomore pulled down six rebounds in 39 minutes of work.

Clark tallied a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Clark finished the night 6-for-9 from the field and added four assists and one block in 39 minutes of action.

Adams flirted with a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. The Fort Mill, S.C., native had a pair of steals as well.

The Braves posted a 46-30 advantage in rebounds. UNCP scored 17 second chance points from 19 offensive rebounds. The Black & Gold picked up 17 points in transition.

UNCP registered 17 assists on the 28 made baskets.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to take on Mount Olive. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. inside Kornegay Arena.