SANFORD — The Purnell Swett boys basketball team lost Tuesday’s non conference game at Lee County as the Yellow Jackets pulled away from the Rams in the second half.

Purnell Swett (0-3) led 17-13 at the end of the first quarter. Lee County (3-2) tied the game at 26-26 at halftime and took a 51-50 lead at the end of the third. The Yellow Jackets outscored the Rams 24-12 in the fourth to earn the 13-point win.

Jeremiah Barnes scored a career-high 24 points for the Rams, hitting six 3-pointers. Collin Sampson scored 22 points with four assists, Sean Locklear had nine points with four rebounds and Aiden Clewis scored seven points with three assists.

Jayden Hill led Lee County with 20 points, Nick Farrow had 18, M.J. Sanders scored 13 and Kamaree Butler added nine.

Purnell Swett’s boys play Friday at A.L. Brown in Kannapolis, coached by former Rams girls basketball coach Jonathan Efird.

In the girls game, Lee County defeated Purnell Swett 35-25.

The Lady Rams (1-3) host West Bladen on Friday.