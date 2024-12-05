RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs High School Red Devils boys basketball team fell late Wednesday night to the Gray’s Creek Bears at home in nonconference action. The Red Devils shook off a slow start and battled from there, but the Bears put together a late run to slide past the Red Devils 56-48.

“We got down early, found a way to fight back and get some steals and transition baskets,” Red Springs coach Glenn Patterson Jr. said. “We had the five-point lead and then turned the ball over too many times and they capitalized on that and went up by one at the half. The second half we had a mental lapse and got a (technical foul) that hurt us towards the end, and they made four out of five shots on the tech and then hit a 3-pointer to go up 10 and from there we could never bounce back. So we’ve got to stop beating ourselves.”

The Bears (3-2) came out of the gate hot jumping on the Red Devils (0-4) early with a 9-1 lead before Red Springs answered back with a 10-3 scoring run to cut the Bears lead down to 12-11 at the end of the first quarter.

“It’s a game of runs and we did a pretty good job of fighting back but it took a lot of energy out of us as well and we can’t let ourselves get down early. But we’ve just got to do a better job of making shots and sticking with the gameplan,” Patterson said.

The Red Devils gained momentum and kept pushing to take the 19-18 lead with 5:13 left in the half before some more back-and-forth action went in favor of Gray’s Creek, who closed things with a 6-0 run to take a 30-29 lead into the locker room.

Gray’s Creek came out stronger in the second half but not without the Red Devils right behind them as the teams continued the basket-for-basket action until they were tied at 44-44 with less than a minute to go and then a foul plus a technical foul on Red Springs sent Gray’s Creek’s Deago Smith to the line for five shots. The Bears nailed four of them and had a 48-44 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bears continued that boost into the fourth with a 6-0 run to add on to their lead and found themselves up 54-44 as the game went on. The Red Devils went scoreless for almost the entire quarter until a basket broke the scoring drought and made it 54-46 with less than three minutes to go. From there both sides combined for just four points the rest of the way as Gray’s Creek held on for the win.

Khalif Brown led the way for the Red Devils finishing with 16 points on the night. Jadien Brown followed with a 14-point performance and Darren Wilkins finished the game with 11 points.

The Red Devils will hit the road this upcoming Friday still searching for their first win when they take on Douglas Byrd at 7:30 p.m.

Gray’s Creek uses late rally to rout Red Devils

The Red Springs girls basketball team saw the game slip away from them late Wednesday night at home when they welcomed in the Gray’s Creek Bears for a nonconference matchup. It was a battle in the first half from both sides, but the Bears came out and gained momentum pulling away late for the 40-22 win.

“I think we started off good, we just had to get ourselves together and I have a couple new people, so trying to get them fit into the system so overall I think we did good,” Red Springs coach Tenisha McArthur said.

The Bears (3-2) and the Red Devils (1-3) both got off to rocky starts early with neither side gaining ground in a low-scoring, quiet first quarter as the Bears took an 8-5 lead into the second quarter. The shaky start continued, with both defenses playing aggressively; the Bears continued to have the advantage over the Red Devils and led 13-9 at the half with Monica Washington scoring eight of the Red Devils’ first half points.

“(We) did really good compared to the first time we played them and I told them that they were gonna come in here ready to play so we’ve got to be aggressive with them so we changed to the game for them,” McArthur said.

The Bears gained some traction to start things off in the second half and started to gain the momentum they had been missing as the third quarter went on and continued to slow down the Red Devils offense and closed out the third with the 24-14 lead thanks in part to a 12-2 scoring run. From there the Bears poured into their lead and never looked back despite a late push from Red Springs, closing out things for the win.

“They never gave up, I told them they’ve just got to keeping pushing either way so I’m glad they didn’t give up,” McArthur said.

Washington led the way for the Red Devils with 10 points, Nakira Hunt followed with eight points. Chloe Hall was the leading scorer for the Bears finishing with 13 points.

The Red Devils will travel to Douglas Byrd on Friday for a 6 p.m. tip.