RAEFORD — The Lumberton boys and girls basketball teams each earned nonconference road wins Wednesday at Raeford.

The Pirates boys won 53-48 over the Bucks.

Jaiden Shephard scored 21 points with 17 rebounds, four blocks and three steals for Lumberton (4-2). Chris Hammonds had 10 points with six rebouds for the Pirates, Amare Jones had nine points with six rebounds and six assists, Nate Lawson scored seven points and Lonnie Porter had four points with six rebounds and seven assists.

The Lady Pirates beat the Bucks 59-32.

Charley Whitley scored 24 points to lead Lumberton (3-3), adding four assists and six steals. Andrea Brown recorded her second-straight double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds, Gabby Locklear scored nine points with four rebounds, three assists and five steals.

The Pirates travel to South Columbus on Friday.