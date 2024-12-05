FAYETTEVILLE — Lumberton’s Ben Ervin won the 100-yard breaststroke, was on two second-place relay teams and finished third in the 50-yard freestyle to lead the way among local participants at Wednesday’s United-8 Conference swimming meet at Fayetteville State.

Ervin won the 100-yard breaststroke in 1 minute, 12.30 seconds, over nine seconds ahead of runner-up Daniel Chu from Jack Britt. Lumberton’s Nate King was fourth in the event at 1:42.20 and Purnell Swett’s Bryne Drake Brooks sixth at 2:19.18.

Ervin’s third-place run in the 50-yard freestyle came in 25.95 seconds, with teammate Carson Stephenson taking fourth in 26.62. Jack Britt took the top two spots.

Ervin was also part of the Pirates’ 200-yard freestyle relay team that finished second in 1:50.08, alongside Logan Beruman, Nate King and Stephenson, and the 200-yard medley relay team that placed second in 2:04.95, with Isaac Pait, Stephenson and Beruman. Jack Britt won both races.

Lumberton’s boys 400-yard freestyle relay team also took second place, as Pait, Beruman, Deacon McLean and Stephenson finished in 4:37.89 behind Jack Britt.

On the girls side, Alannah Revels finished second for the Pirates in the 50-yard freestyle in 33.61, with Jack Britt’s Kaila Pugh winning the event in 30.09. Lumberton’s Maggie Brixey took eighth in 36.79 and Purnell Swett’s Torrien Jones was 11th in 38.60.

The Pirates’ 200-yard freestyle relay team of Brixey, Jaelyn Hammond, Leslie Flores and Revels was second in 2:23.73, with Jack Britt winning the relay.

Lumberton finished third in the team standings in both the boys and girls competition, with Jack Britt taking first and Cape Fear second in both. Purnell Swett’s boys finished fourth and its girls took fifth.

Other local boys results included:

— Lumberton’s Nate King was third in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:41.67, with Purnell Swett’s Ethan Scott fourth in 2:46.76.

— Beruman took third in 1:08.48 and Deacon McLean fourth in 1:14.03 for the Pirates in the 100-yard freestyle.

— The Pirates’ Pait was fourth in the 500-yard freestyle in 8:08.25, with the Rams’ Scott fifth in 8:27.58 and Lumberton’s Alex Emanuel sixth in 8:50.99.

— Pait was also fourth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:25.65.

Girls results included:

— Lumberton’s Macy Jones took fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in 1:41.92 and teammate Tori Sanchez was sixth in 1:45.08.

— The Pirates’ 400-yard freestyle relay team of Brixey, Flores, Hammond and Jones took third in 6:16.76.

— Lumberton’s 200-yard medley relay team of Brixey, Hammond, Flores and Jones was fourth in 3:20.59.

The next United-8 meet will be next Wednesday at Fayetteville State.