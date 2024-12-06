PEMBROKE — Good news continued for UNC Pembroke wide receiver Jo Hayes when the graduate student was named to the Division II Conference Commissioner’s Association (D2CCA) All-Super Region 1 team, the organization announced Thursday.

The announcement marks the second consecutive season that the Black & Gold have been represented on the distinguished list. It is now the ninth time in program history that the Braves have had an All-Region player.

A first team All-Conference selection, Hayes was one of six Mountain East Conference student-athletes who earned the recognition.

A product of Peanut City, Va., Hayes broke the UNCP single-season record for most touchdown receptions finishing the season with 17. The graduate student also became just the second player in the history of the program to record over 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Hayes finished the season leading the Mountain East Conference in total receiving yards, total receiving touchdowns and average receiving yards per game.