FAYETTEVILLE — Josiah Billings pulled down 25 rebounds and blocked seven shots to go with his 11 points, helping lead the Fairmont boys basketball team to a 60-45 nonconference road win Thursday at Cape Fear.

Fairmont (3-2) took a 13-10 lead after the first quarter and led 29-19 at halftime. The Golden Tornadoes took a 41-26 lead over Cape Fear (1-3) to the fourth quarter.

Landon Cummings scored 17 points with four rebounds and three assists for the Golden Tornadoes. Xavier Johnson had 14 points with seven rebounds and Aiden Cummings had nine points, six assists and three steals.

Fairmont plays next Friday at Latta.