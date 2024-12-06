Lumberton boys wrestling

wins first 2 conference duals

Purnell Swett’s Christopher Locklear, bottom, wrestles against Jack Britt’s Noah Burm, top, in the 215-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Naziya Hassan, right, wrestles against Jack Britt’s Aunaca Wickware, left, in the 126-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Jalen Terry-Winston, left, wrestles against Jack Britt’s Collin McCloskey, right, in the 285-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Taylor Martin, top, wrestles against Cape Fear’s Kevyn Acosta, bottom, in the 285-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Purnell Swett’s Mario Flores, left, wrestles against Jack Britt’s Breion Mayfield, in the 165-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Kene Black, foreground, wrestles against Cape Fear’s Frederick Edwards, background, in the 165-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Athletes from NC Pride Wrestling are recognized in between matches at Thursday’s United-8 Conference wrestling duals in Lumberton.

Lumberton wrestling assistant coach Lauren Little gives a wrestler instructions during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual against Cape Fear in Lumberton.

Purnell Swett’s Brendon Locklear, top, wrestles against Jack Britt’s Vander Strickland, bottom, in the 138-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Edit Saavedra, top, wrestles against Jack Britt’s Te’Andreia Webb, bottom, in the 145-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Amy Ortiz, top, wrestles against Cape Fear’s Noah Magness, bottom, in the 106-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Purnell Swett’s Gavin Blue, right, wrestles against Jack Britt’s Kevyn Acosta, left, in the 285-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Anjaya Munoz, bottom, wrestles against Jack Britt’s Yzabella Weihe, top, in the 185-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Lumberton wrestler Travelian Hall, center left, is presented with a banner after his 100th career win following Lumberton’s dual against Cape Fear Thursday in Lumberton. He is pictured with club coach John Buck, left, of NC Pride Wrestling, Lumberton head coach James Bell, center right, and Lumberton assistant coach Teague Little, right.

Lumberton’s Aaron Ellison, left, wrestles against Cape Fear’s Wesley Taylor, right, in the 144-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Dexter Stephens, right, wrestles against Cape Fear’s Elmer Munoz, left, in the 175-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Purnell Swett’s Savannah Oxendine, right, wrestles against Jack Britt’s Sophia Ozanich, left, in the 165-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Ladarius Page, center, wrestles against Cape Fear’s Darrian Kariotis, left, in the 150-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Alexander Moody, left, wrestles against Cape Fear’s Mac Johnson, right, in the 120-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Lumberton wrestling head coach James Bell, center, and assistant coach Teague Little, right, react to an official’s call during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual against Cape Fear in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Travelian Hall, right, wrestles against Jack Britt’s Jaxson Fowler, left, in the 113-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Purnell Swett’s Jamarian Douglas, top, wrestles against Jack Britt’s Collin McCloskey, bottom, in the 215-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

Lumberton’s Nykira Purdie, bottom, wrestles against Jack Britt’s Bria Ma, top, in the 100-pound bout during Thursday’s United-8 Conference dual in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — It’s been five years since the Lumberton boys wrestling team lost a conference dual. The streak continued as the Pirates beat United-8 foes Jack Britt and Cape Fear in their conference-opening duals on their home mat Thursday.

Lumberton began the evening with a 72-11 win over Cape Fear and finished it with a 50-25 victory over Jack Britt as part of a quad meet with Purnell Swett also facing the Colts and Buccaneers.

“We’ve got a reputation we have to uphold,” Lumberton coach James Bell said. “Jack Britt’s going to be tough, Cape Fear’s tough, don’t underestimate those guys just because none of these people on the team have ever lost to them in a dual. But we just prepared; we wrestled some tough teams, we’re going to have to be tough. A couple of guys got it done in some tough matches.”

While Lumberton had plenty of success throughout the night, Travelian Hall (113 pounds) and Dexter Stephens (175) stood out as the only Pirate wrestlers to win in a pair of contested matches — as others had nights that included a forfeit.

Hall pinned both Cape Fear’s Khaj Forbes and Jack Britt’s Jaxson Fowler; the win over Forbes was the 100th victory in Hall’s high school career, one that includes a 106-pound 4A state championship last season.

“He’s put in all this time and effort,” Bell said. “Even before he got to high school, it was just kind of a result of all that, a testament to all that hard work he’s put in, it’s just another milestone for him. I told him as big as it is, we’re going to have to get an even bigger (banner) when he gets 200 wins.”

Stephens pinned Cape Fear’s Elmer Munoz, then won by technical fall over Jack Britt’s Gabriel Suarez.

“I just saw I could get in my ties, got my opponent moving, and got the pin like the coach told me,” Stephens said. “I didn’t get a pin on second one, but I got the points for my team.”

Against Cape Fear, Treynce Campbell-Bethea (132) lost by technical fall to the Colts’ Tye Johnson to start the match, but the Pirates won the next 12 of the final 13 bouts.

Aaron Ellison (144) won by pinning Cape Fear’s Wesley Taylor to remain undefeated on the season. He improved to 12-0 with a forfeit in the Jack Britt dual.

“That was kind of my goal for the start of the season, and then the rest of the season we should get better matches. I’m pretty harder matches at Gate City Grapple, so I’m excited for that,” Ellison said. “The first one I wrestled, I kind of got sore a little bit, I was cramping a little bit out there. That wasn’t my best, I could’ve given it a little bit more. I need to work on my stamina and stuff, I’ve still got stuff to work on, but at the end, I just cradled him up and then (pinned him).”

Damicquen Powell (138), Ladarius Page (150), Anderson Brayboy (157), Kene Black (165), Stephens, Taylor Martin (285), Amy Ortiz (106), Hall and Bryan Jones (126) each won by pin and James Ellison (190) and Avery McNeill (215) won by forfeit for the Pirates. Cape Fear’s Mac Johnson pinned Lumberton’s Alexander Moody (120).

The Jack Britt match was more competitive, but Lumberton still won nine of the 14 bouts. McNeil, Jalen Terry-Winston (285), and James Ellison won by pins and Powell and Page won by forfeit. Campbell-Bethea won by 7-0 decision over the Buccaneers’ Joshua Burm.

Pirates girls wrestler Amy Ortiz wrestled against the boys at 106, helping the Pirates not forfeit at that weight. After winning her match against Cape Fear, she battled for the full six minutes against Jack Britt, losing by 16-4 major decision but avoiding the pin.

“Amy stepping up at 106 to wrestle the boys today, saying hey, I want to get these matches in and help the team out,” Bell said. “She got a win against Cape Fear, and she didn’t get pinned in Jack Britt, which helped us out score-wise, just giving them four points. A lot of people stepped up today and exceeded expectations in some way.”

Moody lost by 14-1 major decision to Jack Britt’s Brycen Blaine; Jones was pinned by Riley Conway; Brayboy was pinned by Caden Blackburn; and Black lost by technical fall to Breion Mayfield.

Lumberton improved to 7-1 overall in duals this season, with a 2-0 mark in conference competition, remaining perfect in United-8 matches since the conference’s inception before the 2021-22 season; they were also 7-0 in the final season of the previous Sandhills Athletic Conference alignment in the spring of 2021.

“People are going to underestimate us a little bit because they think Jackson (Buck) and Matt (Foil) graduating makes our team less, but what people aren’t thinking about is, all those guys that are on the team with them, they’re all back, they’re all a year better, and we’ve got a couple of new weapons on the team,” Bell said. “I told our guys, we need to make a statement to our conference.”

Lumberton will compete in the West Brunswick Round Robin on Saturday.

Lumberton girls

After winning state championships in each of the last two seasons, the Lumberton girls wrestling team is far younger for the 2024-25 campaign. The Pirates lost 58-12 in Thursday’s dual against Jack Britt.

“Even our most experienced kid on our team has only wrestled one season of high school wrestling,” Bell said. “Despite three or four guys having wrestled before, we’re still a pretty young team. Most of them have never wrestled before, most of them are very new to the sport, and the ones that have had some experience are still very young.”

Lumberton’s Edit Saavedra pinned Jack Britt’s Te’Andreia Webb at 145, while Telilah Grissette got a win by forfeit for the Pirates.

The rest of the matches were won by the Buccaneers — two came by forfeit, one through a Rebecca Griffin 11-3 major decision over Evelyn Ortiz, and the remaining seven by pins as Nykira Purdie (100), Ortiz (107), Stephanie Rodriguez (114), Naziya Hassan (126), Mirna Ortega (132) Clearia Byrd (165) and Anhaya Munoz (185) took to the mat for the Pirates.

The Pirates beat Cape Fear 54-6 earlier in the evening in a dual with just one contested match. Cape Fear’s Naara Peralta defeated Lumberton’s Clearia Byrd by pin; the remaining weight classes included nine Lumberton wins by forfeit and two double forfeits.

Purnell Swett boys

Purnell Swett’s boys team suffered a 60-12 defeat against Jack Britt and lost 57-18 to Cape Fear in its part of the quad-match.

The highlight against the Buccaneers came as the Rams’ Jamarian Douglas (285) pinned Collin McCloskey.

“Jamarian, he wrestled when he was a freshman, broke his ankle as a sophomore, didn’t wrestle as a junior and came back as a senior,” Purnell Swett coach Rashaad Saunders said. “Pretty good, he’s been in the program for a while and that was pretty impressive. I’d like to see him when he gets down to 215 (pounds), I think he’ll do really well there.”

Denote McCoy (144) won by forfeit for the Rams’ other victory against Jack Britt. Purnell Swett’s Kaden Locklear (126), Brendon Locklear (138), Braylen Hunt (157), Mario Flores (165), Trevor Connor (175), Christopher Locklear (215) were each pinned, while Jack Britt won three more matches by forfeit and two weights were double forfeits.

Against Cape Fear, Flores pinned the Colts’ Frederick Edwards and Gavin Blue (285) pinned Kevyn Acosta. Christopher Locklear also won by forfeit.

“Freshman Mario Flores did really good, really impressive. A lot of energy. Still some freshman mistakes but I think he’s going to be a really good guy,” Saunders said. ““Gavin, he’s a sophomore, second year. He’s developing but he’s getting better. He’s starting to get some favorite moves, which is always good.”

Brendon Locklear, McCoy, Hunt and Connor were each pinned by their Cape Fear opponent. Kaden Locklear lost by decision to Aiden Rattan.

“We have a lot of growing to do,” Saunders said. “We’re going to get there. I think in February we’ll be a much different team. That’s what we’re working towards.”

Purnell Swett girls

The Purnell Swett girls team lost 60-12 against Jack Britt.

Three matches were contested in the dual. Purnell Swett’s lone win came from Adaya Locklear (185), who pinned Yzabella Weihe.

“Adaya Locklear, that was a really good win she pulled out. She’s a freshman. We’re a pretty young team,” Saunders said.

Savannah Oxendine (165) was pinned by Jack Britt’s Sophia Ozanich, while Amelia Colwell (114) was pinned by the Buccaneers’ Isabella Hernandez.

Purnell Swett’s Brylie Wilkins (152) won by forfeit, while Jack Britt won eight forfeits.

Against Cape Fear, only one match was contested as Oxendine faced Naara Peralta at 165, with Oxendine beating her Colts’ counterpart.

“Savannah Oxendine, she’s really good, she’s coming on,” Saunders said. “I think she’s just wrestled a year, so not bad for a one-year wrestler.”

Purnell Swett’s boys and girls are competing this weekend in a tournament at Green Hope.