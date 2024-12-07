TABOR CITY — Lumberton boys basketball freshman Lonnie Porter recorded a triple-double Friday at South Columbus as the Pirates posted a 60-38 win over the Stallions in nonconference play.

Porter had 11 points with 11 rebounds and 10 assists for the rare feat.

Lumberton (5-2) had four players score in double figures, led by Jaiden Shephard with 13 points with 19 rebounds. Chris Hammonds scored 12 points and Amare Jones scored 11 points. Nate Lawson added nine.

Pirates head coach Bryant Edwards returned to South Columbus to face his old team for the first time since taking the Lumberton job in 2019.

Wednesday, the Pirates boys won 53-48 over Hoke County.

Shephard scored 21 points with 17 rebounds, four blocks and three steals for Lumberton. Hammonds had 10 points with six rebounds for the Pirates, Amare Jones had nine points with six rebounds and six assists, Nate Lawson scored seven points and Porter had four points with six rebounds and seven assists.

Lumberton opens conference play Friday when it hosts Cape Fear.

Lady Pirates dominate Stallions

The Lumberton girls basketball team won 60-22 over South Columbus on Friday. The Pirates improved to 4-3, the latest into a season they’ve been over .500 during coach Ivy Johnson’s tenure.

Gabby Locklear scored 20 points with eight steals to lead Lumberton, Andrea Brown had 10 points with seven rebounds, Charley Whitley had seven points and four steals, Sanaa Lesane scored six points, Ke’Moni Sealey had six points with six rebounds and Norah Johnson had five points with five assists.

Lumberton also beat Hoke County 59-32 on Wednesday.

Whitley scored 24 points to lead Lumberton, adding four assists and six steals. Brown recorded her second-straight double-double with 18 points and 16 rebounds, Locklear scored nine points with four rebounds, three assists and five steals.

Rams boys earn first win

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team earned its first win of the season with a 64-41 win over A.L. Brown Friday in Kannapolis.

Purnell Swett (1-3) lead 11-8 after the first quarter, 30-19 at halftime and 47-32 at the end of the third.

Collin Sampson led Purnell Swett with 24 points and added four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and five steals. Jeremiah Barnes had 13 points, six rebounds and three steals, while Sean Locklear also scored 13 points.

Tristan Sifford scored 11 points and Carter Hendley had nine points for A.L. Brown (2-5), coached by former Purnell Swett girls coach Jonathan Efird.

Lady Rams rout West Bladen

The Purnell Swett girls basketball team dominated from start to finish as the Lady Rams beat West Bladen 64-22 Friday in Pembroke.

Purnell Swett (2-3) led 14-5 at the end of the first quarter, and outscored West Bladen (1-4) 18-3 in the second quarter to take a 32-8 lead at halftime. The Rams led 50-16 at the end of the third.

Jayda Dial led the Rams with 17 points, Adisyn Bland scored 10 points, Kamryn Locklear had nine points and Marley McKinney added eight.

Holland Davis scored seven points for the Knights and Kali Allen had six.

Purnell Swett’s boys and girls each play Tuesday at Union Pines.

St. Pauls girls slip past Ashley

The St. Pauls girls basketball team earned a 46-44 win in Friday’s nonconference road tilt at Ashley.

Alyssa Monroe scored 19 points with five rebounds for St. Pauls (6-1), Zakoreya Davis had nine points with 12 rebounds and Zhariana Shipman had nine points with five rebounds.

The Lady Bulldogs play Saturday against South Johnston.

Bulldogs boys fall to Screaming Eagles

The St. Pauls boys basketball team lost 64-42 Friday at Ashley, dropping to 0-3 on the season.

Ashley (3-2) led 14-11 at the end of the first quarter, 30-19 at halftime 41-32 at the end of the third quarter.

Yoshua McBryde scored 18 points to lead St. Pauls and Tykeem Oxendine had 10 points.

The Bulldogs take on Eastern Wayne on Saturday.

In other local action on Friday’s docket, Red Springs’ boys lost 63-58 to Douglas Byrd; the Red Devils girls also lost to Douglas Byrd, 35-22.

Billings, Tornadoes top Cape Fear

Josiah Billings pulled down 25 rebounds and blocked seven shots to go with his 11 points, helping lead the Fairmont boys basketball team to a 60-45 nonconference road win Thursday at Cape Fear.

Fairmont (3-2) took a 13-10 lead after the first quarter and led 29-19 at halftime. The Golden Tornadoes took a 41-26 lead over Cape Fear (1-3) to the fourth quarter.

Landon Cummings scored 17 points with four rebounds and three assists for the Golden Tornadoes. Xavier Johnson had 14 points with seven rebounds and Aiden Cummings had nine points, six assists and three steals.

Fairmont plays next Friday at Latta.