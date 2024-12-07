From the fringe

Pinecrest Country Club news

John Haskins and Knocky Thorndyke were the championship-flight winners in this week’s Senior Shootout at Pinecrest with a 63, winning by three strokes over runners-up Dennis Puckett and Neil Armstrong. J.T. Powers and Danny Glasscock were the first-flight winners with a 73, winning in a scorecard playoff over Jerry Long and James Locklear. Closest to the flag winners were Knocky Thorndyke, John Haskins and Larry Piland.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Thursday, Dec. 5 with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Fairmont Golf Club Collard Classic Tournament will be played on Wednesday, Jan. 1 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas scramble format with a cost of $40 for members and $50 for non-members, which includes all golf fees, lunch, a meal after play and prizes. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Dennis Puckett and Robert Comer were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a one-stroke victory over Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson. Rory McKeithan was the closest to the pin winner.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Joe Marks with a 67, Scott Benton 68, Tommy Davis 70, Jeff Wishart 73, Barry Leonard 74, Mark Madden 75, Bradley Hamilton 75, Bert Thomas 76, Danny Glasscock 76, Brian Davis 77, John Stanley 78, Donald Arnette 78.

