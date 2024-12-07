St. Pauls’ Zhariana Shipman (3) follows through on a shot attempt over Red Springs’ Monica Washington (45) during a Jan. 17 game in St. Pauls.

With local girls basketball season in full swing and the Robeson County Shootout on the horizon, local teams have big goals this winter, from championships to team development. Each has won at least one game already, while Fairmont’s girls team is the county’s lone team, boys or girls, to remain unbeaten.

Listed in alphabetical order, here is a glance at each team’s outlook for the upcoming season a few games in:

Fairmont Golden Tornadoes

Fresh off the Golden Tornadoes’ 24-win conference-championship season, Fairmont lost just one senior and added some young reinforcements to the roster this season. They’re off to a 3-0 start in the new campaign.

“I’m happy about where we’re at this early in the season,” Fairmont coach Marcus Thompson said. “But we’ve got a lot of fixing to do, we’ve got a lot of bad habits to break. We’re still trying to work out some chemistry stuff. But other than that, I can’t argue with no losses.”

Taniya Simms, a Winston-Salem State signee, is the team’s senior leader in the post. Thompson says Simms makes an impact even on nights she’s not scoring.

“She’s not one-dimensional, she can still get her rebounds,” Thompson said. “She’s still 6-(foot)-1, 6-2 length out there that you’ve got to deal with.”

Twins Miah Smith and Niah Smith return in the backcourt and are joined by impact freshmen Aaliyah Duran and Lyric McNair to produce a deep backcourt.

“I believe when everybody finds a groove, and they can put it together, it’s going to be a beautiful thing,” Thompson said. “When you’ve got players that can put the ball in the hole and can defend, and when they know that that’s the first and primary for us, that’s the cool part.”

Thompson hopes his team improves game by game, and his goal isn’t obtaining specific accolades, but simply consistently playing their best.

“Whatever anybody would want to put in between the ground and the sky — I’ll let people fill it in — but the sky is the limit if we’re consistent and continue to grow as one,” the coach said.

Lumberton Pirates

A young Lumberton team is trying to find its identity, coach Ivy Johnson said, as players adjust to either new roles or to the varsity level itself. But the Pirates are off to a 4-3 start with conference play set to open Friday, the deepest into a season they’ve been over .500 in Johnson’s tenure.

“I think we’re getting closer and closer every game to finding that identity,” Johnson said. “Kind of figuring out how our pieces work, and how our returning pieces work in new roles, and figuring out how our new pieces plug in with our returners.”

Leadership comes from the Pirates’ three returning starters: senior Gabby Locklear and junior Charley Whitley in the backcourt and senior post Andrea Brown. Locklear has taken on more of a ball-handling role, Whitley has emerged as a top perimeter scorer and Brown entered play Friday with consecutive double-doubles.

“I think once those three kind of figure out their roles together, everything else is going to just kind of quietly fall into place for us,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a lot of young people that we’re depending on them to kind of set the tone for them and just be leaders.”

Johnson says that four freshmen will also be key contributors for the Pirates: “super-athletic” guard Sanaa Lesane, “go-getter” Ke’Moni Sealey, Giselle Leach in the post and guard Norah Johnson.

“The biggest thing we need them to do is play good defense, and everything else will fall into place,” Ivy Johnson said. “They work hard, they’re aggressive, they’re competitive.”

Ivy Johnson expects the Pirates to improve throughout the season as they continue to adjust, saying they’ll be a different team from month to month of the season. Team goals include a top-3 United-8 Conference finish and a return trip to the 4A state playoffs.

Purnell Swett Rams

Not only is Purnell Swett (2-3) a young team, but even those Rams with varsity experience are adjusting to a new head coach after Mike Smith took over the program.

“We’re growing,” Smith said. “We’re still doing a lot of learning right now because we’re young. But we’re competing the best way we can. We’ve just got to finish out the small things.”

Smith touts senior guard Josie McLean and junior guards Jayda Dial and Chloe Chavis as the team’s leadership, with Chavis returning to the team after playing on varsity as a freshman and taking last season off.

“(Chavis) is kind of finding her groove, and she’s been playing well offensively and defensively,” Smith said. “Since we’ve been stacking some more good days, she’s figuring it out.”

Among the less-experienced Rams, sophomore guard Kamryn Locklear and junior Marley McKinney have shown improvement in the early stretch of games, Smith said.

While Smith hopes the Rams can have a good showing in the upcoming Robeson County Shootout and can have a winning record, he said he’s not directly focused on wins and losses this season, but how his team develops this season.

“I’m enjoying the journey,” Smith said. “It is hard, but I wouldn’t trade it for nothing in the world. Because it’s a new challenge.”

Red Springs Red Devils

While Red Springs is 1-4 through an early-season stretch where the 2A program has thus far exclusively played 3A and 4A programs, Red Devils coach Tenisha McArthur says she’s been pleased with some of the things the team is working on through that stretch.

“I think we’ve started off good,” McArthur said. “We’re working on a lot of things to get ourselves together, but for the most part they’re all doing well.”

Senior Monica Washington is a four-year starter at center for the Red Devils, providing both a physical presence in the post and a leadership role in her final high school season.

“She’s a great leader and everyone looks up to her,” McArthur said. “Monica knows what to expect and knows how to get the girls going, so I think she plays a great part in being the leader on the team, and she’s excited about her senior year.”

Other seniors on the team include returning guards Nakira Hunt, Rilee Sampson and Javonastee McNeill, guard/forward Adrianna Locklear and a newcomer in forward Akeelah McRae.

The Red Devils also have some newcomers expected to contribute, including freshmen guards Bailey Locklear and Kaliyah West and forward Nahayla Thompson.

“They are a great impact to the team, coming in as freshmen, so they’re getting the hang of everything,” McArthur said.

McArthur says the team’s goal is to have a better season than last year, a 6-18 campaign for the Red Devils.

“Work hard, play as a team and just go out there and have fun,” she said.

St. Pauls Bulldogs

St. Pauls (6-1) has been consistently successful over the last five seasons, winning a shared or outright conference title in each, and early indications are that an experienced Bulldogs team this winter should be another strong unit. That includes five seniors on the team, the most Jaymar Thompson says he’s ever coached at once.

“It makes my job easier, because you don’t have to worry about teaching everyone, and you’ve got leaders on the court as well that’s helping you,” Thompson said. “These are some wonderful girls on and off the court, so it allows me to show the younger girls how you’re supposed to operate in high school.”

The Bulldogs program has had a pedigree of strong guard play in recent years, which will continue this season. Junior Zhariana Shipman leads a group that also includes senior Alyssa Monroe and sophomore Ava Monroe, who will return from injury in the coming weeks.

“Those are some super athletes, and when we get Ava back it just enhances our team that much more, because she plays on both sides of the ball,” Thompson said. “When you’ve got that kind of talent, you can at least score with anybody anytime, any day, any night.”

Senior forward Zakoreya Davis leads the frontcourt.

“I always tell (Davis), she’s a walking double-double, she’s just got to believe,” Thompson said. “This team is just solid, it’s just getting them to play together.”

Thompson also expects contributions from freshmen guards Yuliana Lopez and Kalasia Glass and sophomores Nathalie Serrano, a guard, and Haleigh Yambo, a forward.

Thompson says the program’s goals are the same as always: win the Robeson County Shootout, the conference regular-season and tournament titles and make a deep run in the state playoffs.

“It remains the same with me, no matter who’s the personnel, the goals have to remain the same,” Thompson said. “That’s the only way you’re going to keep your program up and moving.”

