With Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror — and, unfortunately, high school football, at least in Robeson County — the attention of the local sports scene shifts heavily to high school basketball.

The start to the season has been up and down for each of Robeson County’s teams thus far, with the Robeson County Shootout now less than two weeks away.

Listed alphabetically, here is a quick look at what to expect from each team throughout the season.

Fairmont Golden Tornadoes

Fairmont (3-2) advanced to the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs last season, returning to the success typically seen in the Golden Tornadoes program in recent decades. This year’s team has a different look after some key losses to graduation, but coach Montrell McNair hopes the program has some momentum from that strong season.

“Last year kind of set the tone for how we wanted to come out this year,” McNair said. “We have younger guys in the top leadership positions and they had to learn how to be that leader. Losing all those guards with Gabe (Washington) and Issac McKellar, they brought a lot of tenacity, offensively and defensively. It’s kind of hard to fill those.”

There are key returners, though, including guards Landon Cummings and Xavier Johnson and forward Josiah Billings.

“They’re going to be key in every game we play, because they’re making business on both sides of the ball, whether that be rebounding, defensively, blocking shots,” McNair said. “That’ll be big for us.”

Sophomore Aiden Cummings has taken over at the point guard position, while junior guard Xavion Pittman and sophomore forward Tariq Leggett will also make an impact.

McNair says the Golden Tornadoes have shown improvement each game this season, including in rebounding and free-throw shooting. He hopes the team can play to its potential — and not necessarily only to the level of its competition — throughout the season.

“I want us to compete at a high level every night and not play to the competition level, and that’s where that success is going to come at. Just staying on their level, playing good solid team basketball, and the ultimate goal is going out and winning a championship. That’s not an easy task.”

Lumberton Pirates

With a very young roster last season, Lumberton won 19 games. The Pirates are still young this year, with two freshman, three sophomores, two juniors and one senior among coach Bryant Edwards’ main eight-player rotation, but also have that experience from a season ago.

The Pirates are off to a 5-2 start, with both losses (Fairmont, Ashley) coming in a second meeting against a team that they had already defeated.

“(We’re) kind of inconsistent at times, especially on the offensive side of the basketball, but that comes with youth,” Edwards said. “We’re still extremely young. We know what to do, but the execution is inconsistent right now.”

The Pirates’ one senior is Jaiden Shephard at the wing, who has been among the area’s best players so far this season.

“He’s been definitely the one main consistent point for us, and he’s shown up every night for us,” Edwards said. “He’s averaging over 20 and 15 a night. We can’t ask much more from him.”

In the backcourt, junior Amare Jones is a big facilitator for the Pirates, sophomore Nate Lawson is averaging double digit points per game as a deep threat and freshman Lonnie Porter is a “spark,” Edwards said, and a good ball handler.

In the post alongside Shephard, junior Chris Hammonds has emerged as a key contributor, with sophomore Israel Perkins, a starter last season, still lurking in a bench role.

“(Hammonds) has been coming on strong for us and we definitely see some big things happening for him this year as he gets more confidence,” Edwards said. “Having someone who started 22 games for us last year coming off the bench, Izzy, that’s going to be huge for us.”

Edwards said that the program’s goals are high, just like any year, and said he’d like to do something he hasn’t yet done at Lumberton and win a conference championship — a surprise fact given the program’s success, including a co-state championship in 2020.

Purnell Swett Rams

Through three games, Purnell Swett coach Jeremy Sampson felt the Rams had been “right there,” with close games at half becoming double-digit losses — and the Rams (1-3) earned their first win Friday at A.L. Brown.

“We’ve been a first-half team, right there playing well, and then just kind of run out of gas in the second half,” Sampson said. “I’ve seen some positives and negatives, some things we need to work on.”

A “relatively young” Rams team with a large junior class is led by its guard play, featuring senior Collin Sampson and juniors Jeremiah Barnes, Sean Locklear and Aiden Clewis.

“The (Lee County) game, we almost called them the Splash Brothers; Jeremiah had 23 or something, six 3s, and Collin had 21, 22 points, and they were kind of going tit for tat with each other making shots,” Jeremy Sampson said. “Those four guards, you’re going to get a majority of the points from there.”

Sophomore Colton Sampson, currently starting at point guard, is also a key backcourt contributor.

The biggest question for the Rams is post production, though Jeremy Sampson hopes to see junior Ethan Bullard and freshman Dakota Locklear step up to provide it.

“We’ve got a good group of guys, we don’t have a whole lot of size,” Jeremy Sampson said. “We just need to find that big presence, a post that’s going to give us some points.”

Coach Sampson says the Rams are hoping to put on a good performance in the Robeson County Shootout — something they’ve often done in his tenure — before aiming to finish in the top half of the United-8 Conference.

“We’ve got to be patient, and if we can compete this year, next year with all these guys coming back, it can be a turnaround year,” Sampson said. “And not giving up on this year, but just be competitive, get down to the last possession and you’ve got a chance.”

Red Springs Red Devils

Robeson County’s only team without a win is Red Springs (0-5), as coach Glenn Patterson Jr. deals with a roster with very little varsity experience. The Red Devils have lost by eight points or less in four of their five games, but haven’t emerged with a victory just yet.

“We’re taking those bumps and bruises due to inexperience,” Patterson said. “We’re in games, but we’re still trying to figure out how to close them out, because it’s a different level for these guys.”

Senior guard Darren Wilkins is the only returner who played full-time on varsity last season. He, with juniors Khalif Brown and Jadien Brown, lead a backcourt that shows promise.

“(Jadien Brown) does a tremendous job applying pressure and allowing us to get in positions to score,” Patterson said. “We’ve been playing through our guards so far. … The backcourt, they’re doing a pretty good job of getting us some points on the board, but we’ve got to be able to find another way to score.”

The frontcourt primarily consists of football players who have the size and physicality but have played little to no organized basketball. Patterson hopes to see Kamerion McBryde develop into a post threat.

“All of our posts bring the same exact thing: physicalness, toughness and they will rebound the ball,” Patterson said. “If they could collectively get 10 to 12 points, that would help us out tremendously.”

Patterson said he’s simply looking for his team to improve this season, adding that if they could make the playoffs that any postseason experience gained could help the team on that stage in future seasons.

“I want to see is the realization of where we are within the team and the experience we have on the floor, I want to make sure that we’re just getting better,” Patterson said. “We’re growing as a team, learning from past mistakes, not repeating the same thing all season long, losing the same way, not capitalizing.”

St. Pauls Bulldogs

St. Pauls is adjusting, both to new head coach Ted Gaskins, a 35-year coaching veteran who returned to the sidelines after a 10-year absence, and to playing basketball after much of the team played football into the state playoffs. The Bulldogs are off to an 0-3 start after Friday’s loss at Ashley.

“Right now, we’ve got a Carnation milk team that eventually is going to evolve into a milkshake kind of team,” Gaskins said. “New coach, new ideology, new philosophy, we’re both trying to learn each other.”

Gaskins says the team’s leadership comes from a senior class that includes guards Theophilus Setzer, Tykeem Oxendine, Jaden Bethea and forward Donel Thomas.

“Any team, the leaders have got to be the seniors,” Gaskins said. “Seniors have seniority, young kids have to take their lead.”

Antwan McKoy is currently starting at center, though Gaskins said his lineup may change from game to game depending on production.

“We’re trying to play together and increase their basketball IQ, and trying to learn our system based on transition conversion multiple defense,” Gaskins said.

Through the team’s motto of “work hard, get better, no excuses,” Gaskins expects improvement throughout the season as their familiarity with his coaching style improves.

“We’re planting a seed, watering it every day, looking at it sprout, and this year we’ll see what it’s going to be,” Gaskins said. “Next year we hope it’s a solid tree.”

Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at cstiles@robesonian.com. You can follow him on X at @StilesOnSports.