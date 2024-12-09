PEMBROKE — A Conference Carolinas champion in men’s cross country, followed by a tournament runner-up finish in volleyball has the UNC Pembroke athletics department sitting atop the Joby Hawn Cup standings after the conclusion of the fall sports season, the Conference Carolinas office announced Monday.

The Braves compiled a 54.5 out of the possible 60 points over the course of the fall season. Converse is in second place collecting 67 out of the possible 74 points, with North Greenville rounding out the top three with 49.5 out of the possible 74 points.

On the men’s side, the Black & Gold lead the race earning 17 points out of the possible 15 points. UNCP picked up a pair of bonus points following men’s cross country’s Conference Carolinas title.

For the women’s side, the Braves currently sit in second place early 37.5 out of the possible 45 points for the fall season. Converse leads the women’s cup standings following a runner-up finish in the volleyball conference tournament and the cross country championship meet.

The Joby Hawn Cup is the annual all-sports award for Conference Carolinas. Hawn Cup points are awarded in each sport based on the order of regular season finish and the number of participating teams in each sport. The institution that finishes in first place is awarded points equal to the number of institutions that sponsor the sport. The institution that finishes in second place is awarded one less point than first place, the institution that finishes in third place is awarded one less point than second place and the process continues until the institution that finished in last place is awarded one point.

In addition, bonus points are awarded to the tournament champion (two bonus points) and runner-up finisher (one bonus point). The total points earned from all sports for each institution is divided by the total possible points (excluding bonus points) for each institution based on sports sponsorship for each participating sport. Institutions are ranked by the resulting ratio of points earned to possible points.

The Hawn Cup is named after H.C. “Joby” Hawn, who in 1962 became the first full-time Commissioner of what was then known as the Carolinas Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and now Conference Carolinas. Following his retirement from the conference in 1976, Conference Carolinas began awarding the Hawn Cup annually in his honor.