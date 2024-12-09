WINSTON-SALEM — Norman Junker took first in the men’s 3000-meters and second in the 1-mile, Kelvin Kibet finished first in the men’s 5000-meters, while newcomer Yanelli Dawkins took fifth in the women’s weight throw to highlight action at the indoor season-opening meet Sunday at the JDL Early Bird Invitational.

Junker posted a personal best time of 8:29.10 in the 3000-meters, and crossed in 4:23.32 in the 1-mile run. Kibet (15:42.08) took first in the 5000-meters, with Ryan Jimenez (16:04.81) taking fourth, and Will Clancey (16:16.70) crossing sixth. Jaedon Kearney finished second in the 600-meters with a time of 1:25.70, while the 4×400-meter relay team of Malik Beaumont, Nicholas Worthington, Kearney and Caleb Mason also took home a second-place finish with a time of 3:30.93. Justin Battle took third in the 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.15, while Beaumont took fourth in the 600-meters at 1:34.93. Caleb Mason established a new personal best and took fourth in the 60-meters with a time of 6.82 to highlight action on the men’s side.

On the women’s side, the 4×400-meter relay team of Amiya Winston, Taylor Jordan, Ta’Niyah Glaspie and Ashlyn Turner finished fourth at 4:16.10, while Malea Bennewitz posted a new personal best and took ninth in the 3000-meters with a time of 11:27.22 to round out the top-10 finishers.

The Braves posted seven new personal-best times on the day.

Both squads will be back in action Jan. 17-18 as they head to Salem, Virginia to compete in the 9th annual Finn Pincus Invitational.