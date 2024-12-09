MOUNT OLIVE — The UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team scored 30 points in the paint and 28 points off of turnovers on the way to a 70-52 victory against Mount Olive on Saturday afternoon inside Kornegay Arena.

The Braves (8-2, 3-1 CC) have now won their last three games and improve to 33-5 all-time against Mount Olive. The Trojans (1-7, 0-4 CC) have now lost their last six games and fall to 1-4 when playing at home this season.

Kelci Adams finished with a game-high 22 points on an 8-for-17 shooting performance. The graduate student became the program’s all-time leading 3-point leader with 190 career triples.

Mount Olive took what would be its largest lead of the contest, 5-2, with a triple from Alexis Durham just 1 1/2 minutes into the game, but a 3 from Stella Mollica sparked UNC Pembroke on a 21-0 run capped off with a fastbreak layup from Adams with 2:31 remaining in the opening period. The Braves shot 66.7% from the floor and held a 23-8 lead heading into the second quarter.

The Trojans started the second period on a 7-0 surge to cut their deficit back to 23-15, but a Malea Garrison layup stopped the run as the Braves held a 25-15 lead with just under seven minutes on the clock. Mount Olive continued to chip away at its deficit, 33-27, with a layup from Keri Cooper at the two-minute mark. The hosts shot 42.1% from the floor during the period and used a layup at the buzzer from Cooper to send the teams to the locker rooms with UNCP leading 35-29.

UMO trailed 35-31 after a 3-pointer from Savannah McAfee to start the half, but Zaria Clark scored the next five points to cushion the UNC Pembroke lead, 40-31 with 7:38 on the clock. Hannah Russell knocked down a jumper followed by a fastbreak layup from Clark to give the Braves a 49-37 advantage with three minutes left in the quarter. Mount Olive’s Amber Nealy canned a triple to work the host’s deficit back to 51-41, but Adams responded with a 3-ball at the buzzer to give UNCP a 54-41 lead heading into the final stanza.

The Braves started the fourth period on a 17-2 surge and took their largest lead of the afternoon, 69-45, with a fastbreak jumper from Adams with three minutes remaining in regulation.

Clark turned in a 13-point showing on a 5-for-11 clip. The senior finished with seven rebounds, five assists and four steals in 34 minutes of action.

Tiana Spann came off of the bench and added nine points and pulled down four rebounds in 13 minutes of work.

UNC Pembroke shot 39.7% from the floor and 35% from the perimeter.

The Braves held the lead for 92.3% (36:55) of Saturday’s game.

The Black & Gold scored 28 points from 20 Mount Olive turnovers. UNCP also posted a 30-20 advantage with points in the paint.

The Braves will take a step out of conference play on Saturday when they welcome Elizabeth City State to Pembroke. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Admission is free.

Adams named CC Player of the Week

Following a career-record performance on Saturday, Kelci Adams has been named as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week, league officials announced Monday afternoon.

The announcement marks the second weekly award of the season for Adams, who was named Player of the Week following the first week of the season.

A native of Fort Mill, South Carolina, Adams started in both games last week and averaged 16.0 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. The graduate student started the week by nearly registering a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds against Virginia Union. She closed out the week with a game-high 22 points and eight rebounds at Mount Olive.