MOUNT OLIVE — The UNC Pembroke men’s basketball team scored 70 points in the paint and shot 65% from the field in the second half on the way to a 105-66 victory against Mount Olive on Saturday inside Kornegay Arena.

The Braves (6-4, 4-0 CC) have now won their last five contest and have won the last seven games against Mount Olive. The setback for the Trojans (5-3, 3-1 CC) snapped a four-game winning streak and marked just the second loss at home this season.

Mount Olive took its largest lead of the afternoon, 14-12, with a triple from Chase Dawson at the 13:39 mark, but JaJuan Carr sparked UNC Pembroke on an 8-0 run to give the Braves an 18-14 lead just a minute later. UNCP shot 51.7% from the floor in the half and took a 33-22 advantage after a pair of free throws from JaJuan Carr with 6:27 remaining in the opening period. The Trojans worked their deficit back to 34-28 following a pair of free throws from Dawson, but the Braves closed out the half on an 8-4 surge capped off with a layup at the buzzer from Bradlee Haskell to send the teams to the locker rooms with UNCP leading 42-32.

The Trojans whittled their deficit back to 62-50 after a layup from Kobe Jones, but UNCP would go on a 34-8 run capped off with a layup from Berenbaum to stretch the lead out to 96-58 with 3:34 remaining in regulation.

Berenbaum finished with a career and game-high 26 points on a perfect 9-for-9 clip from the field. The senior nearly registered a double-double with nine rebounds and also had a trio of steals.

Dallas Gardner finished with 17 points on a 6-for-8 performance from the field. The Charlotte native pulled down seven rebounds, had four assists, three blocks, and a pair of steals in 27 minutes of work.

Elijah Cobb posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. JaJuan Carr nearly recorded a double-double with 11 points and nine assists.

UNC Pembroke shot 59.4% from the floor and limited Mount Olive to a season-low 36.1% shooting.

It was the first time that UNCP has scored 100 or more points since a 108-83 victory against Mount Olive on Jan. 25, 2023.

The Black & Gold held the lead for 94.3% (37:43) of Saturday’s contest.

The Braves scored 70 points inside the paint, compared to the Trojans 30 points.

UNCP will be back in action on Dec. 17 when it welcomes Shorter to town for Employee Appreciation Day. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Admission is free.