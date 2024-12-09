HARRELLS — The St. Pauls girls basketball team earned a 62-39 win over J.F. Webb in a neutral-site game played Saturday at Harrells Christian Academy.

Zhariana Shipman scored 18 points with seven rebounds and six steals for St. Pauls (7-1). Zakoreya Davis had 17 points with 13 rebounds and Alyssa Monroe scored 17 points with nine rebounds and five steals.

J.F. Webb is 4-2.

St. Pauls hosts Ashley on Wednesday.

Bulldogs boys fall to Eastern Wayne

Eastern Wayne beat the St. Pauls boys basketball team 82-40 Saturday in Harrells.

Eastern Wayne (2-1) led 25-13 after the first quarter, then outscored the Bulldogs 30-5 in the second quarter to take a 55-18 halftime lead. St. Pauls (0-4) trailed 71-27 at the end of the third.

Antonio Arnold led St. pauls with 11 points and Antwan McKoy and Tayvion Bethea each scored six.

Mike Bailey scored 20 points to lead Eastern Wayne and Taverus Dunn had 12.

The Bulldogs boys also return to action Wednesday at home against Ashley.