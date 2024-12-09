LUMBERTON — With the Robeson County Shootout tournament just over one week away, the Public Schools of Robeson County released the brackets for the 38th annual event at Monday’s preview luncheon.

The tournament will get underway on Tuesday, Dec. 17 and run through the boys and girls championship games on Saturday, Dec. 21.

“I never had the pleasure of playing in it, but as a coach I looked forward to this time of the year,” PSRC athletic director Glenn Patterson Sr. said. “It brings the community together. People coming home for Christmas, they’re looking for something to do, and it gives them an opportunity to go see some great basketball.”

Tuesday’s first-round games will be the same for both the boys and girls tournaments, with all girls games starting at 6 p.m. and the boys games set for 7:30 p.m. St. Pauls will play at Red Springs, Whiteville at Lumberton, Pinecrest at Purnell Swett and Dillon at Fairmont.

Consolation-round games will be played on Wednesday, Dec. 18, with girls games at 6 p.m. and boys games at 7:30 p.m. The St. Pauls-Red Springs losers will face the Whiteville-Lumberton losers at Red Springs; the losers from the Pinecrest-Purnell Swett and Dillon-Fairmont games will play at Fairmont.

Semifinals are set for Thursday, Dec. 19. Girls games will once again be at 6 p.m. with boys games at 7:30 p.m. The St. Pauls-Red Springs winners will take on the Whiteville-Lumberton winners at Lumberton, while the winners between Pinecrest-Purnell Swett and Dillon-Fairmont will meet at Purnell Swett.

As in past years, the final round will be played at UNC Pembroke’s English E. Jones Center. However, the fifth- and third-place games in this year’s tournament will be played on Friday, Dec. 20, while the championship games remain on Saturday evening, Dec. 21. This is due to UNCP men’s basketball playing a home game on Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s action gets underway with the girls fifth-place game at 3:30 p.m. at UNCP between the two consolation-round winners; the boys fifth-place game will follow at 5 p.m. Third-place games, pitting semifinal losers, will then take the floor, with the girls game set for 6:30 p.m. and the boys at 8 p.m.

The 31st edition of the girls tournament will be decided in the championship game as the semifinal winners will meet at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 21 at UNCP. The boys championship will follow at 8 p.m.

Patterson said that there’s several factors in determining how the tournament matchups will fall, including trying as much as possible to avoid early matchups of teams who have already played each other or are conference opponents, though he was unable to avoid a Red Springs-St. Pauls first-round game in this year’s tournament.

“We can’t make everybody happy, but I try to be as fair as possible and try to matchup those teams to the best of my ability,” Patterson said. “As a coach, I always said that in order to be the best, you’ve got to be able to beat the best, so you’ve got to be prepared for whatever lies in front of you. Everybody’s got to play somebody to get to that championship round, so I think it’s matched up pretty even.”

Fairmont won both the boys and girls Robeson County Shootout championships in 2023. The Golden Tornadoes boys beat Pinecrest for the title for a record-tying eighth championship; Fairmont’s girls beat St. Pauls as the Lady Tornadoes claimed their first title since 2006.

Fairmont, Purnell Swett and Lumberton have each won two of the last six boys championships, and the three programs share the boys tournament record with eight overall titles.

Lumberton has nine girls championships in the Shootout, all during the tenure of coach Danny Graham, for whom the basketball court at Lumberton was recently named. The Pirates, though, haven’t won the event since 2017, with Dillon, St. Pauls and Purnell Swett, twice, each winning titles before Fairmont’s 2023 triumph.

In addition to the five Robeson County schools, which play the event every year, the field is filled by visiting schools Pinecrest, Dillon and Whiteville. Pinecrest made a boys-only appearance in the 2023 Shootout, the boys program’s first, and finished runner-up; the girls will join their Patriots counterparts this year, returning as the winners of the first girls Shootout in 1993. Dillon, a frequent Shootout participant and four-time girls champion, returned to the event last year for the first time since 2019, and is back in 2024. Whiteville, whose boys and girls programs both have two Shootout championships in the early-2000s, is in the field for the fourth consecutive year.

