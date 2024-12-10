The Lumberton girls wrestling team takes a group photo after winning the Caleb Hawkins Round Robin Friday in Shallotte.

SHALLOTTE — The Lumberton boys and girls wrestling teams each won titles over the weekend as the Pirates traveled to West Brunswick to compete in the Caleb Hawkins Round Robin tournaments.

The Pirates boys finished with nine champions and two runners-up in their tournament on Saturday.

Travelian Hall (113 pounds), Alexander Moody (120), Damicquen Powell (138), Aaron Ellison (144), Ladarius Page (150), Dexter Stephens (175), James Ellison (190), Avery McNeil (215) and Taylor Martin (285) each finished in first place for the Pirates. Trenyce Campbell-Bethea (132) and Kene Black (165) each took second place.

Friday, the Lumberton girls finished in first place on the strength of five individual champions and two runners-up.

Nykira Purdie (100), Amy Ortiz (107), Naziya Hassan (120), Mirna Ortega (132) and Edit Saavedra (145) each earned titles and Evelyn Ortiz (126) and Navaeh Byrd (165) were second for the Pirates.

Lumberton hosts conference duals Wednesday against South View and Gray’s Creek. Purnell Swett will also wrestle the Tigers and Colts as part of the quad-meet.