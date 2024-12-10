PEMBROKE — UNC Pembroke women’s soccer standout Anna Grossheim added to her legacy Tuesday, as the graduate student was named to the Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-America Team.

A first-team selection, it is the fourth consecutive year Grossheim has been selected to the organization’s All-American team, and the second time she has been a first-team honoree. She has also previously earned Academic All-America honors from the College Sports Communicators, and her latest selection is her eighth to an All-American team.

Grossheim, who was named a first-team All-Region selection last month, finished third in Conference Carolinas in goals with 12, while also finishing tied for fifth with her seven assists. The Garner native also currently ranks tied for fourth in all of Division II in shots per game (5.00) and fifth in shots on goal per game (2.41).

The graduate student finished her UNCP career with 41 assists, 86 games played, and 86 games started — all program records — while her 44 goals is tied for the most in program history. She played a key role in the team’s three consecutive Conference Carolinas championships from 2021-23.

Grossheim is also a top-nine finalist for NCAA Woman of the Year, which spans across all three NCAA divisions and recognizes graduating female student-athletes who have distinguished themselves in athletics, academics, leadership and community service. Away from the soccer pitch, Grossheim works as an EMT and a volunteer firefighter, and after completing her Master’s degree in public administration she plans to become certified as a critical care flight paramedic.