St. Pauls cheerleading claims 3rd straight state title

RALEIGH — From the outside looking in, once a team wins a third consecutive championship the accomplishment seems to become almost routine, part of an annual checklist.

On the inside, though, it feels just the opposite, becoming increasingly more difficult to continue the success with each passing year, whether in cheerleading or any other sport.

“Once you get to No. 3 it starts to become harder,” St. Pauls cheerleading coach Tashira Patterson said. “People think it becomes easier, but it becomes harder, because you have to get more and more creative every time you step onto the floor, with every routine.”

But for the third straight year, when the St. Pauls cheerleading team performed its routine at the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Cheerleading Invitational, they emerged with gold medals around their neck.

The Bulldogs won their third consecutive state championship, claiming the Varsity Game Day Non-Tumbling Coed Division II title.

“It was definitely just an amazing feeling to get on that mat and celebrate with your team, and just feel like, oh my God, guys, we did it. Our hard work really paid off, because people don’t see what we do behind the scenes,” Bulldogs sophomore captain Savannah Curtis said. “We really, really work really, really hard. So when you win, that feeling is just amazing; it’s just, wow.”

“Since we had competition tryouts, I was like, I’m going to be one of the ones on the mat, I’m going to win a state championship,” freshman Zavannah Locklear said. “So I never had doubts in my team, but it’s still a surreal feeling, because you’re a state champion, and in a way you don’t know how to process it.”

The division the Bulldogs competed in entails a band chant, a situational sideline chant (i.e. “offense,” “defense,” etc.), a fight song and a cheer, with the team incorporating stunts, motions, jumps, etc., with no tumbling skills.

St. Pauls scored an 83.5 on its routine, finishing ahead of runners-up Owen, who scored 81.9, and third-place Heide Trask, at 70.6. St. Pauls had not competed against either school in the previous two state championships.

The winning routine was the result of a complete reinvention after the team won at regionals last month.

“We changed the entire routine again for states, just because we felt like we needed to up the antics and make sure we had all our bases covered and make sure we were prepared,” Patterson said. “Because we are going to nationals this year so we had to kind of do something a little different.”

“After regionals, the leadership team was at least on the phone two hours talking about what we were going to change for the whole routine, what we like, what the judges are saying,” Locklear said. “Then once we see our visions come alive at practice and then on the stage, it’s rewarding.”

The result was a routine that Curtis called her favorite that the team has performed.

“There was so much energy, and you can definitely see every part just flowed together,” said Curtis, the team’s varsity dance captain. “You can definitely see that we’re a team that has a lot of fun, but we look clean and sharp and we work hard.”

The roster is mostly comprised of newcomers who were not part of the first two titles in the team’s three-year run, Patterson said.

“They’ve all worked hard and tried to transform into a SPHS cheerleader, and it was pretty easy for them, so that was good,” Patterson said. “We had some returners from last year’s competition team that helped lead the team in the right direction. Because they already knew what was at stake, they already knew what was expected from me, so it was easy for them to help shape the newer kids into what we needed them to be in order to be successful.

Entering the program wasn’t without pressure, though, as the new cheerleaders looked to uphold a high standard set with the state championships in 2022 and 2023.

“We definitely were worried about protecting the legacy, because we knew the girls and some of the guys that came before us, how hard they worked, everything that they did to start off winning state championships,” Locklear said. “So we knew that we had to come in and work just as hard, if not harder, because we just had to continue to grow the program and win more state championships.”

Unlike other high school sports, the competitive season for cheerleading does not end with the NCHSAA state championships. St. Pauls has two upcoming competitions in February, including a trip to the National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida.

“It’s only the beginning, because we’re going to go, we’re going to win and we’re just going to continue to do it from there on,” Locklear said. “We’re just looking to grow the program and just keep it thriving.”

St. Pauls team members include: Joshlynn Arvizu, Curtis, Emily Flores Cortez, Tyana Fairley, Jameca Floyd, Trinity Green, Kristen Johnson, Tyanna Lilly, Kira Locklear, Olivia Locklear, Zavannah Locklear, Dashawn McDonald, Samara Tilman and Addison Wilson.

Lumberton finished fourth and Purnell Swett took sixth in the competition competing in Varsity Game Day Medium Non-Tumbling Division I. Behind state champion Northern Guilford, who scored an 86.65, Lumberton scored an 82.9 and Purnell Swett, which won a state championship in 2023, scored a 75.4.

